Resort Hotel Market Is Booming Worldwide : Brando, Birkenhead House, InterContinental Hotels Group

Major players profiled in the study are:

Birkenhead House (South Africa), Frangipani Beach Resort (Anguilla), Victoria Falls Safari Lodge (Zambia), InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (United Kingdom), Nihi Sumba Island(Indonesia), The Brando (Tahiti), LUX South Ari Atoll (Maldives), Jumby Bay Island - an Oetker Collection Hotel(Antigua), Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle(Thailand)



Scope of the Report of Resort hotel

A Resort Hotel which includes recreational activities and entertainment. It is a full-service lodging facility, intended primarily for vacationers and usually located in places frequented for relaxation or recreation, such as beaches, seashores, scenic or historic areas, ski parks, spas. The resort hotel is a luxury facility that is intended primarily for vacationers and is usually located near special attractions, such as beaches and seashores, scenic or historic areas, ski parks, or spas. The growing use of Resort hotel for themed weddings in developing economies such as India is booming the demand for it in the market



The Global Resort hotel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Premium, Standard, Budget), Application (Leisure, Business), Accommodation (High-end hotel accommodation, Medium-end hotel accommodation, Low-end hotel accommodation), Occupants (Solo, Group), Operating (Seasonal basis, American plan, European plan), Service Type (Accommodation, Food & Beverage, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Rise in the standard of living of people, and rise in preference for leisure travel are expected to drive the market



Market Drivers:

- Increasing sports events between countries across the globe major factor pushing the demand for Resort hotel

- The increasing use of Resort hotel as a wedding location



Market Trend:

- The increasing marketing strategies and use of social media



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Resort hotel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Resort hotel market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Resort hotel Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Resort hotel

Chapter 4: Presenting the Resort hotel Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Resort hotel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



