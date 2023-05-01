Resort hotel Market Is Booming Worldwide

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Resort hotel Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Resort hotel market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Birkenhead House(South Africa), Frangipani Beach Resort (Anguilla), Victoria Falls Safari Lodge (Zambia), InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (United Kingdom), Nihi Sumba Island(Indonesia), The Brando (Tahiti), LUX South Ari Atoll (Maldives), Jumby Bay Island - an Oetker Collection Hotel(Antigua), Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle(Thailand),.



A Resort Hotel which includes recreational activities and entertainment. It is a full-service lodging facility, intended primarily for vacationers and usually located in places frequented for relaxation or recreation, such as beaches, seashores, scenic or historic areas, ski parks, spas. The resort hotel is a luxury facility that is intended primarily for vacationers and is usually located near special attractions, such as beaches and seashores, scenic or historic areas, ski parks, or spas. The growing use of Resort hotel for themed weddings in developing economies such as India is booming the demand for it in the market



Opportunities:

- Rise in the standard of living of people, and rise in preference for leisure travel are expected to drive the market



Influencing Market Trend

- The increasing marketing strategies and use of social media



Market Drivers

- Increasing sports events between countries across the globe major factor pushing the demand for Resort hotel

- The increasing use of Resort hotel as a wedding location



Analysis by Type (Premium, Standard, Budget), Application (Leisure, Business), Accommodation (High-end hotel accommodation, Medium-end hotel accommodation, Low-end hotel accommodation), Occupants (Solo, Group), Operating (Seasonal basis, American plan, European plan), Service Type (Accommodation, Food & Beverage, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

% Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Resort hotel Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2028.



