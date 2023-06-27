Resort Hotel Market Is Booming Worldwide : The Brando, Nihi Sumba Island, Birkenhead House

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Resort Hotel Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Resort Hotel market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Birkenhead House(South Africa), Frangipani Beach Resort (Anguilla), Victoria Falls Safari Lodge (Zambia), InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (United Kingdom), Nihi Sumba Island(Indonesia), The Brando (Tahiti), LUX South Ari Atoll (Maldives), Jumby Bay Island - an Oetker Collection Hotel(Antigua), Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle(Thailand),



Scope of the Report of Resort Hotel

A Resort Hotel which includes recreational activities and entertainment. It is a full-service lodging facility, intended primarily for vacationers and usually located in places frequented for relaxation or recreation, such as beaches, seashores, scenic or historic areas, ski parks, spas. The resort hotel is a luxury facility that is intended primarily for vacationers and is usually located near special attractions, such as beaches and seashores, scenic or historic areas, ski parks, or spas. The growing use of Resort hotel for themed weddings in developing economies such as India is booming the demand for it in the market



The Global Resort Hotel Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Premium, Standard, Budget), Application (Leisure, Business), Accommodation (High-end hotel accommodation, Medium-end hotel accommodation, Low-end hotel accommodation), Occupants (Solo, Group), Operating (Seasonal basis, American plan, European plan), Service Type (Accommodation, Food & Beverage, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Rise in the standard of living of people, and rise in preference for leisure travel are expected to drive the market



Market Drivers:

- Increasing sports events between countries across the globe major factor pushing the demand for Resort hotel

- The increasing use of Resort hotel as a wedding location



Market Trend:

- The increasing marketing strategies and use of social media



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



