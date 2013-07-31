Resorts & Casinos Roundup: Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)



Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) opened its shares at the price of $11.78 for the day. Its closing price was $12.85 after gaining +18.32% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.54 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.49 million shares.



Boyd Gaming Corporation (Boyd Gaming), incorporated in June 1988, is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company.



Why Should Investors Buy BYD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) percentage change surged +2.44% to close at $16.35 with the total traded volume of 7.80 million shares, less than average volume of 8.72 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.83 - $16.52, while its day lowest price was $16.03 and it hit its day highest price at $16.52.



MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company is a hospitality company. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of casino resorts.



Will MGM Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) ended its day with the gain of +1.88% and closed at the price of $37.37 after opening at $37.17. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.60 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.64 million shares.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Royal Caribbean) is a cruise company. As of December 31, 2012, the Company operated 41 ships in the cruise vacation industry across six brands with an aggregate capacity of approximately 98,650 berths.



For How Long RCL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/