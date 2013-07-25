Resorts & Casinos Stocks to Watch: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc (NYSE:PNK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc (NYSE:PNK)



MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) opened its shares at the price of $16.30 for the day. Its closing price was $16.07 after losing -0.31% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.28 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.77 million shares.



MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company is a hospitality company. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of casino resorts, which includes offering gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail and other resort amenities.



Has MGM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) percentage change plunged -2.50% to close at $10.94 with the total traded volume of 1.62 million shares, more than average volume of 1.43 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.75 - $14.50, while its day lowest price was $10.80 and it hit its day highest price at $11.25.



Boyd Gaming Corporation (Boyd Gaming), incorporated in June 1988, is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company.



Has BYD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) ended its day with the loss of -0.82% and closed at the price of $36.37 after opening at $36.92. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.59 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 8.1.57 million shares.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (Royal Caribbean) is a cruise company. As of December 31, 2012, the Company operated 41 ships in the cruise vacation industry across six brands with an aggregate capacity of approximately 98,650 berths.



Why Should Investors Buy RCL After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc (NYSE:PNK) traded with volume of 1.29 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 600,428.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $19.47 and closed at $18.94 by scoring -2.17%.



Will PNK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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