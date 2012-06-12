Resource Scarcity: Consumer and Innovation Trends - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Resource Scarcity: Consumer and Innovation Trends" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Introduction: Population growth, the expanding consumption power of the developing world, and scarcity of natural resources, combine to intensify pressure on critical resources such as water, energy (notably fossil fuels), and land. Industry will play a central role in enabling consumers to reduce environmental footprints by developing products that meet their core needs, but also conserve resources.
Scope
- Pinpoint the best marketing and innovation 'platforms' that can be employed to entice new product trial. See how they relate to 'on-trend' examples
- Access a unique blend of consumer and innovation insight to understand consumer attitudes to resource scarcity and what this means for the future
- Trend overview and sector specific analysis covering food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, packaging and retail

Highlights
Despite the issue of resource scarcity, consumers continue to be wasteful. Just under a third of consumers say that they regularly have to throw away food and drinks that have gone past their use-by date.
Packaging is the most visible way which consumers judge attitudes. 48 percent of consumers believe food and drinks come in too much packaging. Most consumers know nothing of companies' resourcefulness in the supply chain but packaging is visible and therefore often on what judgements are made.
A water shortage is already posing a significant challenge to agriculture. Two thirds of the world's agricultural output are from countries experiencing drought. Going forward, finding ways to address this will be crucial.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How do consumer view resource scarcity? How does the industry view resource scarcity?
- How does the issue of resource scarcity differ by sector?
- How important are sustainable issues to consumers? Where does it rank overall?
- What are the most innovative solutions to resource scarcity? How are brands tailoring products and marketing?
- What are the future implications of resource scarcity?
