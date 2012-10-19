Re:sourxe by Sodexo Enhances in-Hospital Retail Shopping to Meet Patient/Staff/Family Needs

Gaithersburg, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- While hospital gift shops traditionally offer items to help patients to feel better and offer convenience items for visitors and staff, Re:sourxe by Sodexo ? the new retail offer developed for hospitals by the leader in comprehensive service solutions ? provides a new and critical link between the care patients receive in the hospital and follow-up care at home by increasing patient understanding of, and compliance with discharge instructions through a combination of a wide range of products as well as staffing the store with trained professionals who work with patients/customers (or their friends and family) to help them to identify the correct products they need to promote healing as well as to understand their proper use.



Because different hospitals often serve different populations, specializing by condition as well as age, Sodexo works with clients to ensure that the product portfolio matches the needs of their patients, from pediatrics to geriatrics and all the medical specialties in between.



A case study on the Re:sourxe implementation at Denver’s Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center describes how the store is a great convenience for patients, friends and family as well as hospital staff. Recommendations from the experience there include:



Regular meetings with the store’s clinical coordinator with various units within the hospital ensure that hospital staff is familiar with the store’s offerings for their own convenience and to be able to inform patients of the opportunity to purchase needed items without leaving the hospital.



Clinical staff are provided with handy referral cards that assist patients during the discharge process.



Patient visitors and family members are not the only people who benefit from world-class retail experience within the hospital. Hospital employees, who by virtue of their long hours and atypical shifts may find shopping difficult, can now find the products they need right at their facility. “This store is definitely an employee benefit,” explains Mimi Roberson is President and CEO of Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at P/SL. “Our clinical and nonclinical staff are all so busy. It’s great to be able to shop for all these things in one convenient place.”



The stores are a component part of the overall portfolio of services in development by Sodexo. In the future patients will enjoy the ability to order supplies online and have them delivered to their hospital room or home. In this way, additional quantities of needed supplies can be reordered without returning to the hospital. Currently this service is available by contacting the local Re:sourxe store.



Sodexo provides industry-leading on-site services and innovative solutions in more than 700 hospitals across North America that improve the patient experience and outcomes, helping make every day a better day for millions of hospital patients, their loved ones and friends, medical and other hospital staff.



