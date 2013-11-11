Respected Asbestos Law Firm Danziger and De Llano, LLP Adds New Articles to Mesothelioma Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Trusted asbestos law firm Danziger and De Llano, LLP announces the addition of several new articles on new pages to its mesothelioma website, USAEP.org. The site was created to provide help to mesothelioma victims and their families understand their legal rights following a life-changing diagnosis.



One of the new articles on the site, available online at http://www.usaep.org/mesothelioma-lawsuits-pose-special-challenges discusses the specific knowledge needed to successfully handle a mesothelioma case. With over two decades of experience working with mesothelioma cases and winning significant judgments to assist victims and their families, the attorneys at Danziger and De Llano, LLP have extensive knowledge and understanding of the complicated processes and details surrounding mesothelioma cases. When deciding how to file a mesothelioma lawsuit or whether to file one at all, Danziger and De Llano recommends speaking to law firm with the needed mesothelioma experience to ensure that the best decisions are made.



"One mistake that mesothelioma victims frequently make is to entrust the decision-making process about the disposition of their case to family friends, or a general practice attorney with whom they are acquainted, or perhaps a relative," explains one of the new articles at http://www.usaep.org/mesothelioma-legal-advice/. "Though these legal professionals are generally well-intentioned, the truth is that mesothelioma cases require a very specific knowledge set that only comes with years of practicing mesothelioma law."



Another new article on the site addresses the positives and negatives of making claims for compensation through asbestos trust funds. According to http://www.usaep.org/pluses-and-minuses-of-an-asbestos-trust/, asbestos companies have set up specific trust funds used only to compensate victims of asbestos exposure. Although the value of these funds is currently 30 billion dollars, there are both benefits and disadvantages to making claims to these funds. An experienced mesothelioma attorney can help victims understand which process is best for them to use to obtain compensation for their exposure.



About USAEP.org

Created by Danziger and De Llano, LLP, one of the most respected and experienced law firms with regard to mesothelioma litigation, USAEP.org provides mesothelioma victims and their families with the legal counsel and advice they need upon diagnosis. Driven by passion, professionalism and over two decades of experience, Danziger and De Llano, LLP consistently wins the highest possible jury awards and settlements for its clients, providing them with the financial assistance they need. For more information, visit http://www.usaep.org.