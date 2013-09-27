Respected Food Consultant Values Icicle HACCP Cloud-based Solution

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Icicle, the flagship technology of Burton Software, enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Icicle Software provides the ability to develop and easily maintain a HACCP system based on Codex. Gerry Gerbasi, Food and Safety Consultant and former Manager of Quality Assurance and Technical Service responsible for food safety at the Lucerne Foods Division of Safeway, commented, “From product description, incoming materials and ingredients, flowchart, plant schematic to hazard analysis, the forms generated clearly show all the required information including biological chemical and physical hazards, risk assessment and controls.”



Gerbasi noted the significant benefit of the software, “The program will save significant man-hours over the years as expectations of HACCP plans and internal and external assessments of the plans will inevitably require change. The software will allow those changes to be done quickly and printouts generated immediately. Based on the software that I have used, tried or reviewed I have not found a product that can do what Icicle can do. A short learning curve will have people well on their way to creating plans.”



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955