RespectedPsychics.com Now Offering Discounted Prices Through June 2014

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Psychics have been advising world leaders for centuries. Business men and women are constantly calling psychics for advice when faced with a tough decision or at a crossroads in life. As a company dedicated to helping their clients get helpful answers, providing them with honesty and concern, RespectedPsychics.com is pleased to announce their special savings throughout the months of May and June. As a trusted psychic hotline, the company regularly charges $4.99 per minute. Through May, receive 30 percent off with a rate of $3.50 per minute. As June arrives, save 20 percent with a rate of $3.99 per minute.



When looking for a genuine and professional psychic to receive a reading from, clients will be treated to an honest reading with RespectedPsychics.com, with the skilled and friendly psychics sharing what they see, not just what the client wants to hear. Through the phone, they will be able to establish a connection right away, picking up on an aspect of their client’s lives or situation. With their services, simply ask a question to the psychic and let them do the talking, as they get to the point quickly, never straying away from the topic at hand.



Through the site, clients can request to talk to one of their qualified and established tarot card readers, who may or may not be psychics. Specialized tarot readers are intuitive and know the meaning of the cards well, deciphering what the cards are saying, while many psychics use tarot to help them confirm or clarify what they are seeing. Spending years in the field, the professionals are dedicated to helping people in a fair and honest way, giving their best efforts. If interested in talking with a psychic, visit their website for more information.



About RespectedPsychics

Established in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, RespectedPsychics.com consists of only the most experienced psychic readers. They offer tarot card readings, life coaching, horoscopes, dream interpretation, and spiritual coaching, amongst other services. Many of their clients include experienced business leaders, celebrities, and those looking for guidance in decision making. With psychics committed to the truth, customers will come to trust the readings of the professionals.



For more information, please visit http://www.respectedpsychics.com/.