According to the report, the global respiratory antiviral treatment market was valued at US$ 2.9 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. Antiviral drugs are therapeutics that prevent the development and replication of virus without affecting host cells. These drugs do not destroy their target virus, as it is an obligatory intracellular parasite. Instead, these inhibit their propagation by deactivating the viral enzymes. Different types of drugs are used in the treatment of respiratory viral diseases including ribavirin, aciclovir, oseltamivir, zanamivir amantadine, and amantadine. The growth of the global respiratory antiviral treatment market can be ascribed to rise in prevalence of respiratory viral diseases and ongoing clinical trials, and increase in FDA approvals.



Outbreak of Pandemic Respiratory Viral Diseases, Ongoing Clinical Trials, and Increase in FDA Approvals to Drive Global Market



The rise in prevalence and incidence of respiratory viral diseases such as influenza and bronchiolitis across the globe is a key factor driving the global respiratory antiviral treatment market. The WHO estimated that around 3 million to 5 million influenza cases occur globally every year; 250,000 to 500,000 of these result in deaths. Hence, increase in incidence of influenza continues to encourage the use of influenza medication, thereby driving the market. According to the CDC, COVID-19 pandemic resulted in over 814,000 deaths globally, as of August 2020.



Ongoing clinical trials for respiratory viral disease treatment, drugs, pipeline products, and safety and efficacy studies have increased over the past few years. Moreover, marketing approvals for antiviral therapies and drugs by the FDA and other authorities in different regions are expected to boost the growth of the global respiratory antiviral treatment market. In October 2019, Genentech, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for Xofluza (Baloxavir Marboxil) for people at high risk of developing influenza-related complications.



Neuraminidase Inhibitors to Dominate Respiratory Antiviral Treatment Market



In terms of drug class, the global respiratory antiviral treatment market has been divided into nucleoside analogs, neuraminidase inhibitors, ion channel blockers, and fusion protein inhibitors. The neuraminidase inhibitors segment dominated the global respiratory antiviral treatment market in 2019. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Oseltamivir is first-line treatment for several respiratory viral diseases such as influenza. It is available as a prodrug oseltamivir phosphate and is converted by the liver to active metabolite oseltamivir carboxylate. The mechanism of action of oseltamivir carboxylate and other NAIs is to interfere with the release of influenza viral particles from infected host cells by binding to influenza viral neuraminidase, resulting in reduced spread of influenza viruses in the respiratory tract. This factor is projected to drive the segment.



Nucleoside analogs was the second largest segment in terms of market share in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increase in demand for nucleoside analogs, owing to rise in occurrence of seasonal influenza and RSV infection.



Influenza to be Main Disease



In terms of disease type, the global respiratory antiviral treatment market has been categorized into influenza, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs), and others (measles, etc.). The influenza segment accounted for prominent share of the global respiratory antiviral treatment market in 2019, owing to rise in number of patients and awareness about the disease. According to the World Health Organization, around 1 billion influenza cases are reported globally each year, and 300,000 to 500,000 deaths occur due to influenza in every year.



Hospital Pharmacies to be Major Distribution Channel



In terms of distribution channel, the global respiratory antiviral treatment market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment led the global respiratory antiviral treatment market in terms of revenue in 2019. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Rapid increase in the number of hospitals and wide range of services available in multispecialty hospitals are likely to augment the segment during the forecast period. The surge in the number of patients opting for retail pharmacies due to a large number of product brands available at discounted prices at these pharmacies is projected to drive the retail pharmacies segment during the forecast period.



North America to Dominate Respiratory Antiviral Treatment Market



The global respiratory antiviral treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global respiratory antiviral treatment market in 2019, followed by Europe. North America's large market share can be ascribed to increase in the number of people with respiratory viral diseases, new product launches, and presence of major players in the region. According to the CDC, around 5.6 million patients are suffering from COVID-19 in the U.S., as of August 2020.



The respiratory antiviral treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030. This can be ascribed to the presence of developing countries with commercial hubs, expanding business organizations, rise in awareness about respiratory antiviral, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increase in investments by companies in their technical aspects.



Competition Landscape of Respiratory Antiviral Treatment Market



The global respiratory antiviral treatment market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Mylan, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and AstraZeneca plc.



