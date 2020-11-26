New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Respiratory Care Devices Market valued at USD 18.41 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 37.04 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0%. Respiratory care devices are increasingly used in the treatment, monitoring, and diagnosis of respiratory disorders. These devices are given to the patients to improve the treatment process.



The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market report encompasses decisive statistical data regarding sales and revenue about the global Respiratory Care Devices market. It covers data on leading segments such as types, applications, regions, technology, and major players involved in the industry. The report pays a special focus on the historical (2017-2018) occurrences of the industry along with analysis of the present scenario and offers pivotal forecast information up to 2027.



The COVID-19 Impact: As the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) persists throughout the global community, the key market players are supporting the health systems and healthcare professionals actively. For instance, Phillips is providing solutions including invasive and non-invasive ventilation ranging from mid- to high-acuity, oxygen therapy, CPAP therapy, nebulizers, patient monitoring, medical consumable, and others. Moreover, the limited supply of ventilators is one of the chief concerns faced by hospitals and other healthcare facilities. To overcome the situation, In the U.S., emergency plans have been developed by states for a shortage of ventilators include using positive airway pressure machines.



A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro- and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report also provides a comprehensive overview of the products and applications of the Respiratory Care Devices market along with details about the product and application having the highest penetration, R&D activity, and profit margins.



Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:



Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Chart Industries (US), Drager AG (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), Vyaire Medical (US), GE Healthcare (US), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan), Smiths Group (UK), Omron Healthcare Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US), Convexity Scientific (US), CAIRE (US), Oventus Medical's (Australia)



Indications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Infectious Disease

Lung Cancer

Tuberculosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers



Regional Analysis for Respiratory Care Devices Market:



· North America (U.S., Canada)

· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



