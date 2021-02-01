New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Respiratory care devices refer to medical equipment that is used for the diagnostic, management, care, control, treatment, and evaluation of patients with cardiopulmonary abnormalities. These are mostly utilized in degenerative lung diseases, including asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and chronic and acute respiratory diseases. The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from USD 18.41 billion in 2019 to USD 37.04 billion in 2027. The growing number of clinical trials will help in escalating the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.



The key players in the respiratory care devices market are Philips Healthcare:



(Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Chart Industries (US), Drager AG (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), Vyaire Medical (US), GE Healthcare (US), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan), Smiths Group (UK), Omron Healthcare Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US), Convexity Scientific (US), CAIRE (US), Oventus Medical's (Australia)



Market Drivers:



The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the demand for advanced portable devices is escalating the growth of the respiratory care devices market. The number of patients suffering from chronic pulmonary diseases is increasing day by day, which is one of the major driving factors of the respiratory care devices market. The reasons for the increasing respiratory diseases across the globe are smoking, vehicular smoke, emissions, and industrialization, which increase the demand for respiratory care devices. The rise in the number of elderly people coupled with a strong pipeline of products awaiting approval is propelling the growth of the respiratory care devices market.



For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Respiratory Care Devices market on the basis of products, indications, end use, and region



Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Therapeutic Devices

PAP Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Automatic PAP (APAP) Device

Bi-Level PAP (BPAP) Devices



Ventilators



ICU Ventilators

High-end ICU Ventilators

Mid-end ICU ventilators

Basic ICU Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators



Nebulizers

Humidifiers



Heated Humidifiers

Passover Humidifiers

Oxygen Concentrators



Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

Portable Oxygen Concentrators

Inhalers



Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)



Reusable Resuscitators



Adult Resuscitators

Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators

Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

Oxygen Hoods

Monitoring Devices



Pulse Oximeters

Pulse oximeter sensors

Pulse Oximeter equipment

Capnographs

Gas Analyzers

Diagnostic Devices



Spirometers

Polysomnography Devices

Peak Flow Meters

Other Diagnostic Devices

Consumables and Accessories



Masks

Reusable Masks

Nasal Masks

Full-face Masks

Nasal pillow masks

Oral Masks

Disposable Masks

Disposable Resuscitators

Breathing Circuits

Tracheostomy Tubes

Nasal Cannulas

Others



Indications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Infectious Disease

Lung Cancer

Tuberculosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Centers



Regional Landscape



North America dominates the respiratory care devices market because of the region's enhanced diagnosis and favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the forecasted period due to the increasing pollution level in densely populated countries like India and China.



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Highlights of TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Distribution Channel



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017 & 2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Advancements in Technology

3.1.2. Government funding for research and development



Chapter 4. COVID 19 impact assessment



4.1. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Industry Outlook

4.1.1.1. Q1 2020

4.1.1.2. Q2 2020

4.1.1.3. Q3 2020

4.2. Rising demand for Personal Protective Equipment due to COVID 19 pandemic Crisis



Chapter 5. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



5.1. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2. Industrial Outlook

5.3. Market Indicators Analysis

5.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis



Continued…



