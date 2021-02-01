Respiratory Care Devices Market valued at USD 18.41 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 37.04 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0%.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- Respiratory care devices refer to medical equipment that is used for the diagnostic, management, care, control, treatment, and evaluation of patients with cardiopulmonary abnormalities. These are mostly utilized in degenerative lung diseases, including asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and chronic and acute respiratory diseases. The Global Respiratory Care Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from USD 18.41 billion in 2019 to USD 37.04 billion in 2027. The growing number of clinical trials will help in escalating the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.
The key players in the respiratory care devices market are Philips Healthcare:
(Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Chart Industries (US), Drager AG (Germany), Invacare Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), Vyaire Medical (US), GE Healthcare (US), Nonin Medical Inc. (US), Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan), Smiths Group (UK), Omron Healthcare Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US), Convexity Scientific (US), CAIRE (US), Oventus Medical's (Australia)
Market Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and the demand for advanced portable devices is escalating the growth of the respiratory care devices market. The number of patients suffering from chronic pulmonary diseases is increasing day by day, which is one of the major driving factors of the respiratory care devices market. The reasons for the increasing respiratory diseases across the globe are smoking, vehicular smoke, emissions, and industrialization, which increase the demand for respiratory care devices. The rise in the number of elderly people coupled with a strong pipeline of products awaiting approval is propelling the growth of the respiratory care devices market.
For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Respiratory Care Devices market on the basis of products, indications, end use, and region
Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Therapeutic Devices
PAP Devices
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
Automatic PAP (APAP) Device
Bi-Level PAP (BPAP) Devices
Ventilators
ICU Ventilators
High-end ICU Ventilators
Mid-end ICU ventilators
Basic ICU Ventilators
Portable/Transportable Ventilators
Nebulizers
Humidifiers
Heated Humidifiers
Passover Humidifiers
Oxygen Concentrators
Fixed Oxygen Concentrators
Portable Oxygen Concentrators
Inhalers
Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)
Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)
Reusable Resuscitators
Adult Resuscitators
Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators
Nitric Oxide Delivery Units
Oxygen Hoods
Monitoring Devices
Pulse Oximeters
Pulse oximeter sensors
Pulse Oximeter equipment
Capnographs
Gas Analyzers
Diagnostic Devices
Spirometers
Polysomnography Devices
Peak Flow Meters
Other Diagnostic Devices
Consumables and Accessories
Masks
Reusable Masks
Nasal Masks
Full-face Masks
Nasal pillow masks
Oral Masks
Disposable Masks
Disposable Resuscitators
Breathing Circuits
Tracheostomy Tubes
Nasal Cannulas
Others
Indications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Infectious Disease
Lung Cancer
Tuberculosis
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Ambulatory Care Centers
Regional Landscape
North America dominates the respiratory care devices market because of the region's enhanced diagnosis and favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the forecasted period due to the increasing pollution level in densely populated countries like India and China.
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Highlights of TOC:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Distribution Channel
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2017 & 2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators
3.1.1. Advancements in Technology
3.1.2. Government funding for research and development
Chapter 4. COVID 19 impact assessment
4.1. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Industry Outlook
4.1.1.1. Q1 2020
4.1.1.2. Q2 2020
4.1.1.3. Q3 2020
4.2. Rising demand for Personal Protective Equipment due to COVID 19 pandemic Crisis
Chapter 5. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
5.1. Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2. Industrial Outlook
5.3. Market Indicators Analysis
5.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
Continued…
