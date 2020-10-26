Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Respiratory Care Medical Devices Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Respiratory Care Medical Devices investments from 2020 to 2022.



Top Key Players in the Global Respiratory Care Medical Devices Market: Koninklijke Philips NV, ResMed Inc., Medtronic Plc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Other.



In April 2020, Philips launched the PHILIPS RESPIRONICS E30 VENTILATOR. This will enable company to help healthcare professionals by providing superior quality ventilators.



In March 2019, ResMed acquired HB Healthcare Safety, a provider of home-based medical equipment for sleep and respiratory care devices.



Over the past few years respiratory diseases are on the rise globally and are becoming one of the major causes of death. Currently, of all the deaths worldwide, one-sixth is caused by respiratory diseases. Some of the major respiratory disease includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, sleep apnea, pneumonia, respiratory failure, lung cancer etc. Therefore, the rising incidence of respiratory diseases arise the demand for medical devices which help the patients in treatment of respiratory illness.



Respiratory devices primarily helps in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of respiratory disorders. These devices are majorly used in the treatment of obstructive conditions (e.g. sleep apnea), restrictive conditions, vascular diseases (pulmonary disease), and infectious, environmental and other diseases (e.g., pneumonia, tuberculosis, asbestosis etc.). Major respiratory care devices include CPAP machines, portable emergency oxygen systems, oximetry meters, nebulizers etc.



The global respiratory care medical devices market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022, particularly due to increasing incidence of respiratory diseases among all age groups globally. The global respiratory care medical devices market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing aging population, rising urbanization & pollution level, high prevalence of smoking, unhealthy lifestyle etc. Yet the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: lack of awareness of respiratory conditions, harmful effects of respiratory devices on newborn, stringent regulations and RCP licensing etc.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.



