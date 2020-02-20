Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Respiratory devices are medical devices which are used to remove the mucus formed in the airways and enhance the pulmonary function by supplying proper respiratory gas mechanically which is highly enriched with oxygen. They are available in different forms such as long-term respiratory devices for intensive care, emergency respiratory devices for rescue applications, and mobile home respiratory devices.



Rising cases of respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and breathing problem are predominantly fueling the market growth of respiratory devices. According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies about 65 million people suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million dies from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Moreover, About 334 million people suffer from asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood affecting 14% of all children globally.



Moreover, the introduction of advanced respiratory devices by the key manufacturer is further expected to fuel market growth. For instance, in April 2019, InnAccel has launched SAANS - the world's first infrastructure-independent, portable, neonatal CPAP system. It is developed to provide breathing support to critically ill neonates with Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS) in resource-poor settings and during transportation.



North America is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period due to rising spending in the healthcare sector by the government, especially in Canada. According to the report published by the International Trade Administration in September 2019, In 2018, total healthcare expenditures were valued at approximately CDN$255 billion with a growth rate of approximately 4.2 percent. Government spending on healthcare exceeds eleven percent of Canada's GDP. Most of this spending will be toward the three leading causes of death: cardiovascular, cancer and respiratory diseases.



Key Developments:



- In Feb 2017, Propeller signs an agreement with Novartis for add-on sensors and digital health platform to connect with patients and physicians using Novartis Pharma's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) inhalers. Propeller has previously collaborated with Boehringer Ingelheim and GlaxoSmithKline, along with U.K.-based Vectura and Aptar Pharma, a leading developer of metered-dose inhalers systems.



- In April 2017, HealthFactors and Koronis Biomedical Technologies are partnering on developing equipment to help people with respiratory conditions associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cystic fibrosis.



- In July 2019, ResMed engaged in cloud-connected sleep and respiratory care devices in more than 120 countries, announced that is has completed the acquisition of HB Healthcare (HBH) to help millions of South Koreans living with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions.



World economic growth, the Respiratory Devices industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Respiratory Devices market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0445066793424 from 3700.0 million $ in 2014 to 4600.0 million $ in 2020, Stratagem Market Insights analysts believe that in the next few years, Respiratory Devices market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2026, The market size of the Respiratory Devices will reach 5500.0 million $.



This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the World, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume, and value, as well as price data.



Besides, the report also covers segment data, including type segment, industry segment, channel segment, etc. cover different segment market sizes, both volume, and value. It also covers different industry's clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. If you need more information,



