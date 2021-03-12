New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The hike in the patients suffering from respiratory disorders, government initiatives for the awareness, initiatives for improving quality of life, increasing incidences of diseases, rising demand for medical devices and accessories are key factors contributing to high CAGR in the forecast period



Market Size – USD 1.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends– Advancements in Respiratory Disposables platform and improved regulations for diagnostic tests



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Respiratory Disposables market was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Respiratory disposables are medical devices designed for the treatment of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and sleep apnea, etc. Disposable devices are single-use devices intended to prevent cross-patient contamination. They are commonly used in most of the surgical procedures as well. As most of the diseases related to lungs are communicable, it needs to be cast-off to prevent further spreading of the infection.



The Global Respiratory Disposables Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever-expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Respiratory Disposables market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Chart Industries (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Drager AG (Germany), Getinge AB (Sweden), Air Liquide (France), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), and Smiths Medical.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Respiratory Disposables market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Respiratory Disposables market is split into:



Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Masks

o Nasal Masks

o Full- face Masks

o Oral Masks

- Disposable Resuscitators

- Breathing Circuits

- Tubes

- Filters

- Inhalers



Indication (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Infectious Disease

- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

- Asthma

- Lung Cancer

- Tuberculosis

- Others



End-Use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Hospitals

- Home Care Locations

- Ambulatory Care Centers



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Respiratory Disposables market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Growing demand for disposables

3.1.2. Increase in prevalence of respiratory disorders

Chapter 4. Global Respiratory Disposables Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Respiratory Disposables Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Market Indicators Analysis

4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

4.3.1.1. Increasing adoption of non- invasive ventilation

4.3.1.2. Growing pharmaceutical End-Use

4.3.1.3. Technological advancements

4.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

4.3.2.1. Higher cost of the product

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter\'s Five Forces Analysis



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



