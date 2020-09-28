Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Respiratory Exerciser Market: Introduction



- Respiratory exerciser is a novel system that helps patients improve their lung function. This device improves the lung capacity and strengthens deep breathing effectively. The respiratory exerciser consists of a mask and the mouthpiece and a sturdy compressor, which boosts breathing effectively. The respiratory exerciser helps exercise the lung muscles through slow, controlled, and deep breathing. It helps clear infections and provides air in the lungs.

- The respiratory exerciser comprises three different chambers that contain spheres of different sizes and colors. During inhalation, pressure is exerted over the sphere, which raises it proportionately depending on the pressure. The device indicates the strength of the lungs and the ability to inhale and exhale.



Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities of Global Respiratory Exerciser Market



- Rise in geriatric population, respiratory diseases, and technological advancements are leading to the development of novel exerciser devices, which is estimated to boost the global respiratory exerciser market. Outbreak of infectious diseases, such as Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and COVID-19, is likely to negatively impact the lung condition, which drives the demand for respiratory exercise devices.

- Rise in incidence of chronic obstructive respiratory disease (COPD), asthma, and other respiratory diseases is estimated to boost the respiratory exerciser market. The respiratory exerciser helps the normal respiration during chest or abdominal surgery, increases blood flow, strengthens the respiratory system, and enables patients to maintain deep breathing. These features drive the demand for respiratory exerciser globally.



- Prevalence of COPD indication in the U.S. was estimated to be in range of 10.2% to 20.9%, while in Canada & Australia the burden of COPD was estimated to be in the range of 8.5% to 18%, in 2019. As per NCBI data, chronic bronchitis symptoms were reported in a range from 3.1% to 3.6% in males and 2.6% in females. These statistics are likely to drive the demand for respiratory exerciser in order to manage breathing issues.

- However, the complex structure of the device sometimes aggravates the risk and complications while using it, which may restrain the respiratory exerciser market. Moreover, less awareness about the device is estimated to hamper the respiratory exerciser.

- Rising patient burden across the globe suffering from respiratory diseases and infectious diseases offers significant opportunities for companies to manufacture the respiratory exerciser in the near future



North America to hold major share of global respiratory exerciser market



- North America is expected to account for a major share of the global respiratory exerciser attributable to a rise in respiratory illness, increase in geriatric population, and technological advancements in the development of novel devices. Moreover, presence of key market players, early adoption of advaced technologies, and well-established healthcare infrastructure are key factors that drive the market in the region.

- Europe is expected to account for a significant share of the global respiratory exerciser market. Presence of key players and increase in COPD and asthma conditions drive the demand for respiratory exercisers. The respiratory exerciser market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to a surge in geriatric population coupled with increase in lifestyle diseases.

Key Players Operating in Global Respiratory Exerciser Market



The global respiratory exerciser market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of various key small, medium-sized players. A large number of manufacturers hold a major share in their respective regions.



