Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- The global respiratory protection equipment market is expected to register a CAGR over 4.5% over the forecast period, accounted for a market size of nearly USD 6.5 Billion in 2019. Rapid industrialisation and population growth have adversely affected the air quality and led to imbalances in the climate. Anti-pollution masks are used in laboratories such as chemical laboratories, agricultural & food laboratories, microbiological and clinical laboratory among others. These masks are used to protect the person from inhalation of toxic substances or chemicals in the labs.



With the rapid growth of the industrial sector, developing nations have established themselves as one of the major industrialised nations in the world. However, this has negatively impacted the environment in terms of pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) identifies seventeen categories of large and medium scale industries as heavy polluting industries which includes iron and steel, thermal power plants, cement, oil refineries, petrochemicals and fertilizers among others. The small-scale industries are major contributors to the pollution level. These industries lack effective pollution control methods. The factories and industries emit a wide range of pollutants and other chemicals which are harmful for the health of workers and can cause diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and harm the respiratory system. With the increasing contribution to economic growth, mining is also a major source of degradation of physical as well as social environment. For instance, the workers in underground coal mines and water treatment plants are exposed to toxic hazardous substances which necessitate the use of respirators and single use masks.



Some of the key players operating in the market include: Uvex Safety Group, Polison Corporation, Kimberley Clark Corporation, RPB Safety LLC, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), Alpha Pro Tech, 3M Company, Honeywell, Bullard, Delta Plus Group, The Gerson Company, ILC Dover, Intech Safety Private Limited, Shigematsu Works Company Limited.



Sample@ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1054466



The single use face masks are typically used by the people who are exposed to hazardous pollutants. These masks are primarily for single use and should be worn by a single person for a day. Owing to the presence of the chemicals and toxic substances, these masks are considered not reusable. The industries with high particle concentrations make it necessary to use several masks in a day. The key players operating in the market provide anti-pollution masks for industrial segment. For instance, 3M, Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. provides full-face mask for a wide range of industries such as petrochemicals, heavy electrical and pesticides among others. Te Yin, a Chinese key player manufactures active carbon respirator for harsh work environments such as chemical industry.



Spurt in coronavirus cases globally is increasing need for respiratory protection equipment market among doctors, medical staff and patients. Widening demand for reusable respirators for proper breathing and avoid virus contamination will jolt the demand for respiratory protection equipment market in the next decade.



Purchase@ https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1054466



The global respiratory protection equipment market is bifurcated on the basis of product, application, and geography. The product segment is further segmented into air purifying respirators, full face mask, half face mask, supplied air respirators, others. Based on application the market is segmented as Industrial, Medical, Aviation, Public Service, Consumer, Others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The respiratory protection equipment market has been further divided into key countries.



Table of Contents

Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Product

4.1. Air purifying respirators

4.2. Full face mask

4.3. Half face masks

4.4. Supplied Air Respirators

4.5. Others



Chapter Five: Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Type

5.1. Industrial

5.2. Medical

5.3. Aviation

5.4. Public Service

5.5. Consumer

5.6. Others



Chapter Six: Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Seven: North America Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. North America Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Product, 2015-2025

7.1.1. Air purifying respirators

7.1.2. Full face mask

7.1.3. Half face masks

7.1.4. Supplied Air Respirators

7.1.5. Others

7.2. North America Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Application, 2015-2025

7.2.1. Industrial

7.2.2. Medical

7.2.3. Aviation

7.2.4. Public Service

7.2.5. Consumer

7.2.6. Others

7.3. North America Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Country, 2015-2025

7.3.1. U.S.

7.3.2. Canada

7.3.3. Mexico



Chapter Eight: Europe Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Europe Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Product, 2015-2025

8.1.1. Air purifying respirators

8.1.2. Full face mask

8.1.3. Half face masks

8.1.4. Supplied Air Respirators

8.1.5. Others

8.2. Europe Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Application, 2015-2025

8.2.1. Industrial

8.2.2. Medical

8.2.3. Aviation

8.2.4. Public Service

8.2.5. Consumer

8.2.6. Others

8.3. Europe Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Country, 2015-2025

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. France

8.3.3. UK

8.3.4. Spain

8.3.5. Italy

8.3.6. Rest of Europe



Chapter Nine: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Asia Pacific Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Product, 2015-2025

9.1.1. Air purifying respirators

9.1.2. Full face mask

9.1.3. Half face masks

9.1.4. Supplied Air Respirators

9.1.5. Others

9.2. Asia Pacific Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Application, 2015-2025

9.2.1. Industrial

9.2.2. Medical

9.2.3. Aviation

9.2.4. Public Service

9.2.5. Consumer

9.2.6. Others

9.3. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Country, 2015-2025

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. India

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.4. South Korea

9.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific



Chapter Ten: Latin America Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1. Latin America Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Product, 2015-2025

10.1.1. Air purifying respirators

10.1.2. Full face mask

10.1.3. Half face masks

10.1.4. Supplied Air Respirators

10.1.5. Others

10.2. Latin America Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Application, 2015-2025

10.2.1. Industrial

10.2.2. Medical

10.2.3. Aviation

10.2.4. Public Service

10.2.5. Consumer

10.2.6. Others

10.3. Latin America Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Country, 2015-2025

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Rest of Latin America



Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

11.1. MEA Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Product, 2015-2025

11.1.1. Air purifying respirators

11.1.2. Full face mask

11.1.3. Half face masks

11.1.4. Supplied Air Respirators

11.1.5. Others

11.2. MEA Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Application, 2015-2025

11.2.1. Industrial

11.2.2. Medical

11.2.3. Aviation

11.2.4. Public Service

11.2.5. Consumer

11.2.6. Others

11.3. MEA Respiratory Protection Equipment Market – By Country, 2015-2025

11.3.1. UAE

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia

11.3.3. Turkey

11.3.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter Twelve: Competitive Analysis

12.1.1. Competition Dashboard

12.1.2. Company Profiles

12.1.2.1. Shigematsu Works Company Limited

12.1.2.1.1. Company Details

12.1.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

12.1.2.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.2.1.4. Main Business Overview

12.1.2.1.5. News

12.1.2.2. Uvex Safety Group

12.1.2.3. Polison Corporation

12.1.2.4. Kimberley Clark Corporation

12.1.2.5. RPB Safety LLC

12.1.2.6. Mine Safety Appliances (MSA)

12.1.2.7. Alpha Pro Tech

12.1.2.8. 3M Company

12.1.2.9. Honeywell

12.1.2.10. Bullard

12.1.2.11. Delta Plus Group

12.1.2.12. The Gerson Company

12.1.2.13. ILC Dover

12.1.2.14. Intech Safety Private Limited



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix



Chapter Fourteen: Research Conclusions



About Analytical Research Cognizance

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC's potential.

ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.