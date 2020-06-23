Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Research Report
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- The global respiratory protection equipment market is expected to register a CAGR over 4.5% over the forecast period, accounted for a market size of nearly USD 6.5 Billion in 2019. Rapid industrialisation and population growth have adversely affected the air quality and led to imbalances in the climate. Anti-pollution masks are used in laboratories such as chemical laboratories, agricultural & food laboratories, microbiological and clinical laboratory among others. These masks are used to protect the person from inhalation of toxic substances or chemicals in the labs.
With the rapid growth of the industrial sector, developing nations have established themselves as one of the major industrialised nations in the world. However, this has negatively impacted the environment in terms of pollution. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) identifies seventeen categories of large and medium scale industries as heavy polluting industries which includes iron and steel, thermal power plants, cement, oil refineries, petrochemicals and fertilizers among others. The small-scale industries are major contributors to the pollution level. These industries lack effective pollution control methods. The factories and industries emit a wide range of pollutants and other chemicals which are harmful for the health of workers and can cause diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and harm the respiratory system. With the increasing contribution to economic growth, mining is also a major source of degradation of physical as well as social environment. For instance, the workers in underground coal mines and water treatment plants are exposed to toxic hazardous substances which necessitate the use of respirators and single use masks.
Some of the key players operating in the market include: Uvex Safety Group, Polison Corporation, Kimberley Clark Corporation, RPB Safety LLC, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), Alpha Pro Tech, 3M Company, Honeywell, Bullard, Delta Plus Group, The Gerson Company, ILC Dover, Intech Safety Private Limited, Shigematsu Works Company Limited.
The single use face masks are typically used by the people who are exposed to hazardous pollutants. These masks are primarily for single use and should be worn by a single person for a day. Owing to the presence of the chemicals and toxic substances, these masks are considered not reusable. The industries with high particle concentrations make it necessary to use several masks in a day. The key players operating in the market provide anti-pollution masks for industrial segment. For instance, 3M, Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. provides full-face mask for a wide range of industries such as petrochemicals, heavy electrical and pesticides among others. Te Yin, a Chinese key player manufactures active carbon respirator for harsh work environments such as chemical industry.
Spurt in coronavirus cases globally is increasing need for respiratory protection equipment market among doctors, medical staff and patients. Widening demand for reusable respirators for proper breathing and avoid virus contamination will jolt the demand for respiratory protection equipment market in the next decade.
The global respiratory protection equipment market is bifurcated on the basis of product, application, and geography. The product segment is further segmented into air purifying respirators, full face mask, half face mask, supplied air respirators, others. Based on application the market is segmented as Industrial, Medical, Aviation, Public Service, Consumer, Others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The respiratory protection equipment market has been further divided into key countries.
