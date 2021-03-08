New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic market was valued at USD 12.21 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 21.48 billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3 %. The study discusses the increased adoption of the diagnosis of respiratory syncytial virus, due to the significant increase in the number of RSV infections, with the increasing demand for molecular diagnostic tests for PoC for the diagnosis of infections. Demand for Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic is fueled by increase in demand of minimal to completely invasive testing technique, and increasing approval of RSV kits and diagnostic tests. Unpredicted climate changes as well as polluted climate has increased the incidences of pulmonary diseases such as pneumonia, bronchiolitis etc. These factors are expected to stimulate market demand for infectious disease testing such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic. A wide range of diagnostic tests for Respiratory Syncytial Virus are available, including molecular diagnostic tests, viral culture tests, rapid tests, serological tests and rapid immunological tests. Various players are majorly focused on combining these technologies and rapid immunoassays to develop the best approach to diagnose RSV infections. It is also anticipated that the increasing incidence of pneumonia in children will stimulate the demand for RSV testing.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Immunoassay type of diagnostic technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% and accounted 29.3% of the global market share in 2018



Home care end use is expected to achieve great growth in the market as the facility provide convenience and reduces the visiting fees to the hospital



According to statistics provided by WHO, about 120 million cases of pneumonia in children are expected to be diagnosed every year among that around 10% faces severe stage of childhood pneumonia.



According to the global population indicator, more than 88 billion births were reported in 2015, or about 250 births per minute. Of these, more than 2.8 million babies die in the first month due to infection and lack of detection of babies in such conditions.



According to the article published in the Journal of Pediatrics, each of the three cases of lower respiratory infection is caused by RSV, which generates an incidence rate of infection of about 30.0% in the Columbia region.



North America dominated the respiratory syncytial virus diagnosis market in 2018 accounted for 43.4% of the global respiratory syncytial virus market, due to the increasing incidence of respiratory infections and increased infant population during the prognosis period.



The diagnostic market for Respiratory Syncytial Respiratory Virus in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the most substantial growth over the forecast period due to the high density population and the rapid rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases. China, India, Japan and Malaysia are expected to be the most dynamic markets in the region



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic market are listed below:



Biomérieux, Becton-Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Roche, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Biocartis, Luminex, Hologic, Fast Track Diagnostics.



Diagnostic Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Kits and Assays



Instruments



Others



Diagnostic Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Immunoassay



Molecular Diagnostic



Monoclonal Antibodies



Flow Cytometry



Diagnostic Imaging



Chromatography



Gel Microdroplets



Others



End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Physician Office



Hospitals



Commercial Laboratories



Nursing Homes



Radical Features of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic industry



