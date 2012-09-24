Respiratory Therapist Website Provides Updated Information on Topics Related to the Fulfilling Job

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Respiratory therapist jobs are continuing to grow, despite a gloomy job outlook. According to information that was recently released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in this field of work is expected to grow by 28 percent from 2010 to 2020, which is faster than the average for all occupations.



“Growth in the middle-aged and elderly population will lead to greater demand for respiratory therapy services and treatments, mostly in hospitals and nursing homes,” the BLS article noted.



In addition to being an in-demand occupation, becoming a respiratory therapist can provide people with a good return on their investment in regards to college. In fact, a U.S. News & World Report article included respiratory therapists in their Top 10 list of professions that allow people to get the most from their education.



Although many people would like to learn how to become a respiratory therapist, they may be unsure how to go about the process. Many have questions about what the job entails, what amount of schooling is involved, and what amount of salary can be expected.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its free, in-depth and helpful information that helps explain everything there is to know about becoming a registered respiratory therapist.



CertRespiratoryTherapist.com features articles on a variety of topics, including the amount of education that is needed to work as a respiratory therapist, to up-to-date salary estimates, posts that describe what the job entails, and much more. Visitors can search for accredited schools on campus or online by simply entering their zip code into the site’s search feature. For anyone who is considering a career as a respiratory therapist, the website is a one-stop shop of helpful information.



“Working in coordination with a physician, it is your job to assess and evaluate a respiratory case and determine the treatment needed for the condition,” an article on the website noted, adding that this will mean running diagnostic tests, such as testing lung capacity, monitoring blood oxygen levels, and performing chest physiotherapy for patients with lung congestion and ventilating patients unable to breathe on their own.



“You may be called upon to help with cardiopulmonary resuscitation. And it is your responsibility to educate patients and their families with asthma and other respiratory conditions on how to handle the situation in case of attacks.”



Although the article points out that the job can be quite stressful and is not for everyone, those who complete the formal training and do well as a respiratory therapist can often find a fulfilling career that will last for decades.



Using the website is easy; people are welcome to visit at anytime and read through the vast amounts of helpful information. Respiratory therapist related category tabs located on the right hand side of the home page will bring visitors to a wide variety of specific articles, including information on schools located in specific states, license information, what the current job outlook is like, and much more.



