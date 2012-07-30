Responsible Equity Release Sees Increase in Homeowners Seeking Equity Release Advice

Plymouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- As quantitative easing has an increasingly negative effect on pensions, Responsible Equity Release is seeing more homeowners looking into equity release as a much more stable route to financial security in retirement. As one of the UK's fastest growing equity release brokers, Responsible Equity Release has built its reputation on educating the homeowner about equity release in order to make informed financial decisions.



With equity release advancements occurring almost monthly in the UK, the schemes are quickly becoming an integral part of financial planning for those entering the golden years of retirement. These innovations in equity release options coincide with the downward pressure on pensions and historically low interest rates. “With interest rates as much as 0.7 percent lower than last year, this is an ideal time for homeowners over 55 years or older to look at equity release, where the rates can be fixed for life” said a Responsible Equity Release representative.



Equity release schemes have changed for the better in recent years with governmental intervention as well as efforts of organisation like the Equity Release Council (Formerly SHIP) that have helped usher in much higher standards and practices. However, with the complexity of equity release schemes, the highly experienced advisers of Responsible Equity Release are seeing an increasing number of homeowners seeking information on the schemes in order to make sound financial decisions. As a response to those enquiries, the equity release broker has made a free guide as well as an online comparison calculator available on their website to begin answering questions about equity release. “For more specific questions, we have made our advisers available by phone to provide answers at no charge and without the homeowner feeling any obligation whatsoever,” said the representative.



Homeowners that are ready to take the first concrete steps toward equity release can arrange an appointment with a fully trained equity release adviser. The adviser will order quotes from the equity release providers and sit down with the homeowner at their residence to explain in detail what they mean, both now and in the future. Responsible Equity Release is also the only company to safeguard their service by ensuring all recommendations are certified by a second adviser.



Equity release lenders now give homeowners aged 55+ the option to turn the equity built up in their property into tax-free cash without selling up or downsizing. The homeowner retains 100- percent ownership of the property, the deed and the right to remain in the home for life. There are a number of options in how the homeowner can receive the cash, which includes a lump sum, an account from which to draw the funds or a combination of the two. “There are pros and cons to equity release, so we’re encouraging consumers to contact our experts, look at all the options and compare them all to see which is the best course of action for their financial future,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.responsibleequityrelease.co.uk



About Responsible Equity Release

Responsible Equity Release is a respected UK equity release broker dedicated to providing the best consumer advice to homeowners over 55. With a national coverage of local advisers and access to preferential rates, Responsible offers home visits to provide face-to-face advice with no costs. The management-owned equity release broker is the only company to safeguard their service by ensuring all recommendations are certified by a second adviser.