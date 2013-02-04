Responsive, Attentive and Professional Home Care Services at Affordable Rates

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Care Indeed is a home care agency that provides discreet personal care and companionship for older adults and seniors who wish to remain in their homes. The agency offers a wide range of quality home care services and support which include assistance with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, and grooming. Caregivers lend a hand with household tasks like light housekeeping, laundry, ironing, cooking, and grocery shopping. They also drive and escort clients to appointments and social activities.



Care Indeed is run by Registered Nurses who are experts in senior care. It was founded with a clear vision: hire only the best caregivers to provide hourly and live-in services and match them with clients. Its caregivers have been specially screened and rigorously trained; key requirements include passing national and criminal background checks, and a caregiver competency checklist. They are all bonded and insured, and have been oriented to the company's system of superior health care. They know how important it is to deliver personal care services in a way that promotes independence and maintains the dignity of the client.



Most clients welcome the opportunity for a face-to-face meeting before starting service--Care Indeed offers a complimentary, no-obligation in-home assessment by a Registered Nurse who will answer questions and discuss preferences and tasks in detail. A Registered Nurse from the management team completes a full assessment and provides a thorough and supervised training for caregivers. This training is designed with the goal of placing the best caregiver to achieve the best possible care experience for the client



A former client of Care Indeed wrote, “Thank you for the care and kindness you showed my father. His caregiver was very aware of his needs and it was down to him that my father was able to stay in his own home and keep the independence that he wanted. You should all be very proud of the wonderful job that you do!”



About Care Indeed

Care Indeed is one of Northern California's fastest-growing home care agencies. Established in 2010, the main office is located in Palo Alto with satellite offices in San Francisco, San Jose and Orinda. It offers 24/7 phone support and serves the entire Bay area--San Francisco, North Bay, East Bay, Peninsula, and South Bay. Whether you're looking to hire a caregiver for as little as a few hours a day or live-in service, Care Indeed can assist. For more information, visit http://www.careindeed.com/ or call (650) 328-1001.



Company: Care Indeed, Inc.

Website: http://careindeed.com/

Address: 855 El Camino Real, Bldg. 4, Suite 280

Palo Alto, California 94301

Email: info@careindeed.com

Tel No: (650) 328-1001