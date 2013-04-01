Responsive Media: Fresh Face in Web Design

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Businesses, large and small, know the revenue potential of the Internet. Responsive Media helps clients harness the power of the web through customized web design, development and marketing. Innovative solutions and high-end design at affordable prices set Responsive Media apart from the competition.



Services offered to clients focus on e-commerce, enhancement of business web presence, search engine optimization (SEO), and search engine marketing (SEM). Internet retailers can expect stunning e-commerce platforms that drive sales and cash flow. Large and small business can expect the development of sharp online identities, capable of reaching target markets across the globe.



Responsive Media’s team of SEO and SEM experts enhance clients’ search engine rankings, driving target market penetration. User-friendly web interfaces, for clients and their customers, are critical considerations during web development. Responsive Media’s strategy for web design includes both mobile and PC views.



The process for developing web solutions starts with contact. Clients meet with Responsive Media - web design in Auckland - to define project parameters and scope. Once a business relationship is formed, a strategy for clients Internet goals is solidified. The development stage follows the initial contact. Clients are kept in the loop throughout design processes.



Responsive Media - web design Auckland - design processes can take anywhere from a few days to a few months, depending on the services rendered. The final stage involves instruction and web support. Responsive Media’s staff is available to teach clients how to optimize newly designed websites. Continuation of business relationships will yield benefits to clients, and allows Responsive Media to further customize web solutions.



For a no obligation consultation, please send an email to hello@responsivemedia.co.nz, or phone 09 889 8095. Responsive Media - web design Auckland - excels in helping clients with web design, development and marketing. Clients can expect customized web solutions, which will set their websites apart from the competition.



Contact Information:

Responsive Media

Owner: Bradley Horselman

Address: 1/45 Rarangi Rd, St Heliers

Auckland, 1740 New Zealand

Phone: 09 889 8095

Email: hello@responsivemedia.co.nz

http://www.responsivemedia.co.nz/