Restarting a Fitness Regimen

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Taking a break from an exercise regimen is essential for overall health and performance, but getting back in the habit can be a challenge. Whether coming back after injury or just a weeklong vacation, there are general steps one should take to ease back into a fitness routine.



While it may be tempting to jump right back into running five miles right away, this could set a person up for re-injury or exhaustion after a period of rest. Start of slowly, beginning with a one mile jog or walk to avoid doing too much too soon. Overworking the body too quickly can result in sore muscles the next day, making a person put off return for another day or two and perhaps sabotaging their plans all together.



Another mistake many make is not fueling the body properly for the workout. While taking a break, the body consumes less food and processes it differently than when one is active. Prepare for activity by choosing healthy snacks and post-workout meals that will assist in increasing performance as one works back to their previous fitness level.



Sometimes returning to the same old routine can be met with boredom or lack of motivation. If this is the case, reevaluate the routine or try a new class to engage both the mind and body. Change the time of the workout, or location, to add some variety to combat the boredom.



While it is necessary to take it slow, the opposite is not doing enough for your fitness level. Give the body two weeks to adapt back into the routine, then increase intensity or duration little by little until the original performance level is met.



What’s most important is to keep at it. Every athlete or exerciser deserves a break, but once recovered, the body also deserves the reward of getting back into the healthy lifestyle one had before vacation.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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