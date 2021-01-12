Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NYSE: QSR shares, filed a lawsuit against Restaurant Brands International Inc over alleged Securities Laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 19, 2021. NYSE: QSR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. conducted secondary public offerings conducted in August and September 2019.



Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) declined from $79.46 per share in August 2019, respectively $71.90 per share in September 2019, to as low as $25.08 per share on March 18, 2020.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) common shares between April 29, 2019, and October 28, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 29, 2019, and October 28, 2019, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Restaurant Brands' Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand, that the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting, and that as a result, the defendants' statements about Restaurant Brands' business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.