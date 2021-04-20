Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Restaurant Brands International Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: QSR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Restaurant Brands International Inc. over alleged securities laws violations.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that Restaurant Brands' Winning Together Plan was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand, that the Tims Rewards loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting, and that as a result, the defendants' statements about Restaurant Brands' business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.



