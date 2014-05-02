Restaurant Cash Advance Offers Help to Restaurateurs

SanTan, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Restaurant owners can now breathe a sigh of relief with the recent announcement of Restaurant Cash Advances. This finance company offers restaurant cash advance to restaurateurs who are under financial strains and are not able to expand because of their lack of funds.



Restaurant owners sometimes cannot expand their operations or buy the necessary equipment or have their facilities repaired because of money problems. This is where merchant cash advance which can be in the form of unsecured business loans can be of help.



With the help of these financial instruments, a restaurateur continues to build and expand his business and not wait until he saves enough money to execute his plans. These unsecured business loans are indeed great alternatives to securing bank loans. With a merchant cash advance, a restaurant owner does not need to cover his loan with collateral. He will not be required to provide a personal guarantee, the documentation process is simple and easy, and he is not required to pay fixed monthly payments.



With Restaurant Cash Advances, there is no need for a restaurant owner to worry whether his loan will be approved or not. As long as his restaurant does merchant sales as part of their business, his unsecured business loans will be released. This arrangement is available whether a restaurant is big or not.



This company has the lowest rates in the industry and their approval percentage is nearly 100%.



About Restaurant Cash Advances

This company offers financial services to restaurant owners in the form of restaurant cash advances. Their cash advance programs provides up to 300% of monthly processing volume and they don’t have any caps on total dollar funding amounts.



Contact Details



Lois M. Granillo

1199 Sugarfoot Lane

Richmond, IN 47374



Phone: 765-443-0847