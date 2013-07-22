Restaurant Food Delivery Company Red Delivery Guy Advises Clients That Their Home Food Order Can Help the Environment

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Irvine restaurant food delivery company Red Delivery Guy is advising customers that their home food delivery order can help the environment. By calling Red Delivery Guy, customers help the environment by lowering harmful fuel emissions. Each Red Delivery Guy driver is making multiple pickups on behalf of customers, which would equate to several families carpooling to buy food. In addition to the convenience of having food delivered at home, customers can feel good that they are doing something that is beneficial to the environment.



When customers order food delivery in Irvine, they can be assured that it will be convenient, speedy, and good for the earth. Pickups are made to maximize efficiency, which often results in multiple orders being picked up at once. Instead of each family hopping into the car themselves, Red Deliver Guy represents one car's fuel emissions picking up for a variety of families.



While using gas is almost unavoidable in modern society, as well as contributing to emissions, pollution and other environmental impacts, combining trips and lowering the number of miles driven is a small step toward making the planet healthier. Red Delivery Guy does its part by allowing customers to cut down on their own driving, as well as by combining trips among its drivers to further save on gas mileage and cut energy use. These reduced emissions are just one of the benefits to ordering at home gourmet food delivery.



Each route that Red Delivery Guy drivers use is selected to maximize efficiency and cut out traffic, saving on driving time and unnecessary harmful fuel emissions. Meanwhile, customers can sit at home watching TV or relaxing with the kids while Red Delivery Guy is collecting their order. Offering choices from Italian food delivery to Korean BBQ in Irvine, Red Delivery Guy is a great choice for families seeking a convenient meal without sacrificing their health to cardboard tasting food at fast food restaurants.



With the help of Red Delivery Guy, customers gain access to a wide variety of restaurants included in this local food delivery. Not only are these restaurants offering tasty food, but the reasonable prices, efficient delivery times, and environmental benefits have been a big hit with customers. Red Delivery Guy is advising customers that not only can they feel secure in ordering food from a variety of restaurants, they can be secure with the knowledge that they are doing their part in a small way to cut down on unnecessary energy use.



About Red Delivery Guy

With Red Delivery Guy’s easy online ordering system, customers can choose from pizza delivery in Irvine, Chinese food delivery in Irvine, Hawaiian food in Irvine or dozens of other cuisines and restaurants throughout Orange County. Red Delivery Guy provides quality, fast and cost-effective service to have food delivered to a home, office or other location. Customers can also choose to pick up their orders at a central location, even if the orders are all from different restaurants, making it possible for everyone in the family to choose his or her favorite food.



