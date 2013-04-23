North Tamborine, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Talk of the Town Restaurant on Mount Tamborine offer a varied and global Menu that can give every visitor something to choose that they will keep coming back for. Full table service is provided during our three main sittings (Breakfast, 7am-10:30am Lunch 12:pm-2:30pm and Dinner 5:30pm-9:30pm Mon, Wed-Sun)



"We want people to be able to take a seat and feel truly looked after without any pretences, just a smile, a chat, a great coffee, soft drink, tapa or a choice from the extensive menu. We have many plans for the future including a Traditional British Sunday Roast during the Lunch and Dinner Hours, Alcohol Service and Theme Nights. If you haven't had chance to pop in yet then we look forward to meeting you, if you have then hopefully we'll see you again soon and Keep Talking about us :) Check out our Menu on http://www.talkofthetown.com.au ..



Contact

David Parker

13 Main Street

North Tamborine

QLD 4272

bookings@talkofthetown.com.au