Restaurant Owners Use New Website to Expand Into Catering

Portland, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Restaurants that invest in catering generate more revenue and report that it generates 20 percent of their total sales, says Technomic, a premier food industry research firm. If done well, it offers a restaurant’s catering operation can be a lucrative revenue stream, says the National Restaurant Association.



“More and more restaurants are turning to drop-off catering as a way to increase revenue, expand their business, and diversify operations,” says Michael Rosman, The Corporate Caterer CEO. “However, many restaurant owners are not sure how to begin and manage a successful operation. This is what The Corporate Cater delivers.”



Rosman grew a start-up catering division at a Boston suburban restaurant into a nearly $2 million a year operation. In January 2013, he and his team of experts launched The Corporate Caterer.



Instead of delivering food, the restaurant caterer now delivers information and resources.



The Corporate Caterer website is a membership based service. Each month its members have access to fresh content and resources focused on a central topic. The resources include proven strategies, insider information, expert tips, how-to-steps, worksheets, checklists, interviews, templates, blogs and more. New members have access to all the topics and multimedia resources from previous months. A membership to The Corporate Caterer is $19.95 a month with no contracts or long-term commitments.



About the Corporate Caterer

The Corporate Caterer is a membership website and consulting company for restaurateurs and caterers who seek to start or grow a profitable corporate drop-off catering operation. It offers members exclusive access to information, resources and tools focused on monthly topics. For more information visit www.TheCorporateCaterer.com.