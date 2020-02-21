Restaurant POS Software Market Business Opportunities, Chain Structure Analysis and Industry Development Overview by 2024 : SilverWare POS, Square, SoftTouch, BIM POS

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Global Restaurant POS Software Market 2019-2024:

The driving factors influencing the Global Restaurant POS Software Market includes growing demand of multi-purpose POS terminals from the owners. global restaurant POS software market vendors are offering various solutions to support different types of restaurants such FSR (Full-Service Restaurant), QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), Others. Restaurant POS Software includes table reservation, material management, kitchen display system, helpful in the Restaurant Management.



According to this study, over the next five years the Restaurant POS Software market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1450 million by 2024, from US$ 930 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Restaurant POS Software business, shared in Chapter 3.



In the past few years, there were start-up players entered the Restaurant POS Software market, got lost of investment and increased fast; like Toast, TouchBistro and ShopKeep etc. the top investors include T. Rowe Price, Generation Investment Management, Lead Edge Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, JP Morgan Chase & Co., OMERS Ventures, Napier Park Global Capital, Recruit Co., Ltd, Activant Capital and Thayer Street Partners.



The Players mentioned in our report

Aloha POS/NCR

Clover Network, Inc.

Shift4 Payments

ShopKeep

Heartland Payment Systems

TouchBistro

Toast POS

PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint)

Focus POS

Oracle Hospitality

BIM POS

Squirrel

AccuPOS

FoodZaps Technology

SilverWare POS

Revel Systems

Square

SoftTouch

EZee Technosys



The global restaurant POS software market is categorized into several segmentation including type, applications and regions. On the basis of type, the global restaurant POS software market is segregated into DOS system, Linux System, and Windows System. Based on the applications, the global restaurant POS software market is fragmented into full-service restaurants and quick service restaurant. Looping on to the regional overview, the global restaurant POS software market is a wide range to Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



Global Restaurant POS Software Market: Product Segment Analysis

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Hybrid



Global Restaurant POS Software Market: Application Segment Analysis

FSR (Full Service Restaurant)

QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)



Research objectives :

To study and analyze the global Restaurant POS Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Restaurant POS Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Restaurant POS Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Restaurant POS Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Restaurant POS Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Restaurant POS Software Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Restaurant POS Software Market by Types

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Hybrid

2.3 World Restaurant POS Software Market by Applications

FSR (Full Service Restaurant)

QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

2.4 World Restaurant POS Software Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Restaurant POS Software Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Restaurant POS Software Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Restaurant POS Software Market Price Analysis 2014-2019



Continue..



The primary factors boosting the market growth are increasing demand for multi-purpose point of sale (POS) terminals from restaurant owners to carry out operations, such as inventory management, employee scheduling, table management, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).



The use of restaurant POS terminals enables restaurant owners to reduce repetitive tasks like manual inventory control, schedule management, and others, thus leading to improved efficiency in business operations. The POS system vendors are offering different solutions to support different types of restaurants, such as fine dining restaurants, nightclubs, cafes, pubs, breweries, hotels, casinos, and wineries.



