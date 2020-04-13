Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- A business vertical of high repute, thriving extensively on transforming customer preferences, restaurant POS terminals market, of late stands as one of the most outpacing business spaces of all times. This can be attributed to the robust technological advancements and proliferating adoption of advanced payment technologies across the restaurant sector.



Powered by fierce competition and expansive requirement of task centric systems, restaurant POS terminals industry contenders are working to develop appropriate solutions. For example, TouchBistro developed POS solutions which allow the staff to cater to the customer orders within a stipulated time effectively.



An unprecedented adoption of software tools at umpteen food joints would further stimulate the growth graph of restaurant POS terminals market during 2018-2024. These software solutions allow the restaurant to control, manage, and operate the hardware components alongside other peripheral devices.



A business vertical of commendable repute, thriving extensively on shifting consumer preferences, restaurant POS terminals market as on today stands as one of the most fast-paced, lucrative industry spheres there is. Aided by the global shift toward digitalization and the accelerated adoption of advanced payment systems worldwide, driven by massive technological propagation, the commercialization potential of restaurant POS terminals market has only surged in the last few years. The robust proliferation of next-generation technologies has created an innovation-centric scenario in the competitive spectrum of restaurant POS terminals industry, leading to prominent industry magnates tapping high-grade software to develop solutions to be incorporated in payment terminals.



A highly reputed firm partaking in restaurant POS terminals market share, TouchBistro boasts of an enviable product portfolio and is frequently involved in M&As and product development strategies to consolidate its standing in the industry. Last year in March, the company launched TouchBistro Payments, powered by a Chase company – WePay. Through a highly strategic partnership, both these companies plan to offer two major time-efficient innovations demanded by most restaurant owners – an integrated mobile payment device and instant payment processing.



In the first quarter of 2018, Verifone forged a partnership with Paysafe, a global provider of payment solutions, in a bid to deliver quick services for restaurants across the United States. Reportedly, through this contract, Paysafe became the first firm to adopt the Verifone Connect to be used on its Carbon and Engage devices deployed by restaurants. The partnership was touted to pave the way for the easy acceptance of digital wallets, loyalty programs with smartphones, and near field communication payments in restaurants so that customers would be able to pay online or outside of businesses and even at the table, and drastically transform restaurant POS terminals market trends.



One of the most popular magnates of the global restaurant POS terminals market, Toast boasts of highly commendable public profile as far as payment solutions are concerned and has been touted to be one of fastest-growing restaurant management platforms in the U.S. A couple of years back, the company joined hands with SpeedETab, the leading company in mobile payments, analytics solutions, and native mobile ordering for merchants, to empower restaurant owners with an enterprise-level order ahead technology which works seamlessly with Toast.



Strong foothold of various fast food and quick service joints across North America is estimated to impel the market trends over a span of seven years. In addition to that, the fast food consumption rate of citizens in the region, driven by US and Canada, is increasing at a prodigious pace accounting to the expansion in Food-Away-From-Home category of individuals.



Studies claim that the residents across the region spent over an average of USD 54 billion at the fast food outlets, thereby spurring the market expansion worldwide.



Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:



Chapter 4 Restaurant POS Terminals Market, By Component

4.1 Key trends in the restaurant POS terminals industry, by component

4.1.1 Hardware

4.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.1.2 Software

4.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.1.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

4.1.3 Service

4.1.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.1.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

Chapter 5 Restaurant POS Terminals Market, By Product

5.1 Key trends in the restaurant POS terminals market, by deployment

5.1.1 Fixed POS terminal

5.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

5.1.2 Mobile POS terminal

5.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.1.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

Chapter 6 Restaurant POS Terminals Market, By Application

6.1 Key trends in the restaurant POS terminals industry, by application

6.1.1 FSR

6.1.1.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.1.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

6.1.2 QSR

6.1.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

6.1.3 Bars & pubs

6.1.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

6.1.4 Cafes & bistros

6.1.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024

6.1.5 Others

6.1.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

6.1.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 - 2024



