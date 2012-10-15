Restaurant Sms Marketing Plans Succeed with Mobile Coupons

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Mobile marketing continues to expand in reach and in scope. The millions of consumers who are purchasing and using mobile devices are pushing mobile marketing to the forefront of restaurant marketing plans, making it a requirement for any restaurant owner. Restaurants, especially large nation-wide chains, have begun using restaurant SMS marketing to fuel continued success in spite of a lagging national economy. However, smaller restaurants have previously opted to wait and see, but are now beginning to realize that mobile marketing is becoming a must if they intend to survive.



A new resource aimed at restaurant owners, especially small restaurants, is available at http://RestaurantSMSMarketing.com. Restaurants SMS Marketing is an organization formed to assist restaurant owners who want to establish and manage a successful SMS text message marketing campaign. Various mobile marketing strategies are discussed, such as mobile website development, mobile app building, bulk SMS messaging and restaurant mobile coupons. These strategies are cost-effective and useful for any restaurant owner.



Topics covered in the Restaurant SMS marketing training include:



- Restaurant mobile coupon strategies

- Restaurant mobile marketing plan options

- Restaurant mobile friendly websites

- Restaurant mobile app marketing



Restaurant owners will want to take advantage of an innovative free Restaurant SMS marketing video training course. This free restaurant text marketing training course offers restaurant owners the opportunity to obtain mobile marketing education with no investment and flexible time demands. The course teaches how to use mobile marketing strategies such as mobile coupons, SMS marketing, QR codes and mobile apps to increase restaurant traffic and build customer base.



The founder and creator of this video training course is Michael Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong is a marketing professional who understands mobile marketing and how to employ successful restaurant marketing strategies in the restaurant arena. He possesses a genuine interest in helping restaurant owners succeed. Mr. Armstrong understands that mobile marketing is not without its confusion, so he designed the site and marketing training course to clear the confusion and make mobile marketing easier for restaurant owners to adopt.



