'Restaurant Takeover' Success Story: Toronto's Naan & Kabob, One Year Later

Toronto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Toronto’s Naan & Kabob had been dishing up authentic (and delicious) Afghan food for over a year, but the eatery knew it was barely surviving. Just as the situation became dire in the autumn of 2012, Chef Massimo Capra and designer Alison Milne dropped in without notice, gutted the restaurant to pieces and re-designed the décor and menu from the ground up.



Thankfully, it was all part of Food Network Canada’s ‘Restaurant Takeover’ show.



Since that appearance just one year ago, the restaurant has become a staple of Toronto’s international food scene.



“We were approached by the show, the timing couldn’t be any better. It all happened so quickly and, before we knew it, the restaurant was closed, demolished and we were all being hauled into the biggest learning experience of our lives,” says Naan & Kabob’s Marketing Manager, Javid Nasseri.



Continuing, “We re-opened with a fresh new image, a re-designed menu and an aggressive marketing plan to make Toronto sit up and recognize the availability of authentic Afghan food in the city. One year later our sales have tripled, people travel from across Ontario to visit us and we’re finally running a thriving business – rather than a hobby.”



To thank the community for their immense support, the restaurant is delighted to announce a customer appreciation event to mark one year since its appearance on the Food Network – an episode which has since been aired over a dozen times due to its popularity.



“On November 7th we’ll be offering 25% off all orders, as our way of giving something back to the city that supported us without reservation. Our food is healthy, casual and isn’t too spicy. There’s something for everyone and we urge our customers to stop by so we can say thank you!” Nasseri adds.



Restaurant Takeover has developed a sterling reputation for identifying Canada’s ‘hidden gem’ establishments and saving dozens from shutting their doors for good. Naan & Kabob is just one example of their good work.



All in the GTA and beyond are invited to head over to 1801 Lawrence Avenue East on November 7th and get their fill of discounted Afghan fare.



For more information, visit the restaurant’s official website: http://www.nandk.ca.



About Naan & Kabob

Naan & Kabob is a family run restaurant that opened in the summer of 2011. After frequenting this location for years before buying the restaurant, it went for sale and the family made a bold decision to take their traditional cooking skills to a full fledged restaurant.



Taking over the restaurant and not being able to invest enough to make it their own, the family was contacted by Restaurant Takeover to give the restaurant a fresh overhaul. Chef Massimo Capra and designer Alison Milne came in for a week and helped the family to create a place they can now call their own.



Naan & Kabob strive to produce healthy, hearty meals at a fair price. Try it for yourself. You’ll see and taste the difference.