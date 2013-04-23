Restaurant506 Unveils Easter Brunch Experience

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- This year Arlington’s premiere gourmet Restaurant506 at the Sanford House is making it even more special by offering a three-course brunch menu aimed to deliver a gourmet experience at an affordable price.



The prixe fixe style brunch consists of an assortment of appetizers, entrees and desserts to choose from, featuring seasonal specialties carefully planned by 506's executive chef John Klein. Appetizer options include an asparagus ginger bisque, a classic spring salad and a pecan crusted crab cake. Entrees range from seared parmesan crusted salmon or beef strip loin to herb provencal rack of lamb or, for those who want a new take on a more traditional breakfast, poached eggs and hollandaise on a bed of pulled pork.



Restaurant506 is part of the Sanford House, Arlington’s historic bed and breakfast



“Easter should be memorable,” said Dr. Joan Bergstrom, owner of the Sanford House. “We work hard to cultivate the perfect atmosphere and prepare meals you won’t find anywhere else. We want to make that experience open to anyone.”



Sanford House is located in the entertainment district and features its own in-house spa as well as Restaurant506 and the Van Gogh Bar and Lounge. All facilities are open to guests and non-guests like.



“It’s the kind of place you just want to relax and spend time,” Bergrstrom says. “You don’t need to rush at Sanford House. Relax and enjoy your meal, chat with your family, and take in the surroundings. We’re here to make your day perfect. The dessert options won’t disappoint, either.”



“My favorite is the raspberry tiramisu. Chef John came up with an incredible blood orange coulis for it. I’ll let you try it out for yourself.”



About Restaurant506

Located in the Manor House of The Sanford House, Restaurant506 presents contemporary dining fare in an exquisite atmosphere, coupled with the intimate bar of the Van Gogh Lounge. Restaurant506 offers “Inspired American” cuisine featuring hand-prepared dishes and the freshest ingredients. The Sanford House can be contacted at 817-861-2129.



Visit http://www.restaurant506.com/ for more information.



Contact Info

Name: The Sanford House

Organization: The Sanford House

Phone: 817-861-2129

Email: info@restaurant506.com

Address: 506 North Center Street, Arlington, TX 76011



Source: http://marketersmedia.com/restaurant506-unveils-easter-brunch-experience/6750