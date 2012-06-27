RestaurantDirectoryUSA.com Launches to Provide the Web's Most Comprehensive Restaurant Guide

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- There is a super-abundance of restaurants throughout the United States. They come in all shapes and sizes, reputations and review scores, tastes and nationalities. Choosing a restaurant can sometimes seem like an overwhelming task, whether for a first date, a fifth anniversary or a family meal, making the right decision is important in making the meal a success.



Thankfully for Americans, much of the work involved in the arduous process of making the decision has already been done by Restaurant Directory USA, a new website that aims to collate all the restaurants in the country into one easily searchable database.



While searching every restaurant in the US may seem daunting at first sight, the site has innovated several key filters to make the process quick and easy.



The results are divided by a large number of categories; Bars, Buffets, Chinese Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Donut Shops, Fast Food Restaurants, Fine Dining Restaurants, Mexican Restaurants, Pizza Restaurants and Sub & Sandwich Shops are all available to choose from in the sidebar on the homepage. The restaurants are also listed by state and county, and featured popular cities, making it a simple process to find restaurants locally.



To celebrate the launch of the site and provide its users with the best possible value, an additional section entitled Restaurant Coupons is featured, which keeps a regularly updated list of special offers and discount codes for those who may want to stretch their dollars that little bit further when it comes to eating out.



Further to this, they even cater to the needs of the job market, with a section on Restaurant Jobs, including positions from waiting and bar staff to chefs and managers.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “We aimed to make a one-stop directory for everything related to restaurants and we feel we’ve achieved that. We’re of course going to keep our directory as up to date as possible and we’ll always be looking to explore new niches and angles as the site continues to evolve. We’re already attracting good traffic as word of mouth spreads about our resources and the special discounts we collate from across the web, so we’re hoping to become America’s go-to site for restaurant information.”



About Restaurant Directory USA

RestaurantDirectoryUSA.com provides information about local restaurants, restaurant coupons, and restaurant job openings across the USA. For more information please visit: http://www.restaurantdirectoryusa.com