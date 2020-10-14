Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The Global Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report describes various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. It provides an in-depth study of the Restaurants And Mobile Food Services market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global restaurants and mobile food services market is expected to decline from $2898.3 billion in 2019 to $2812.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $3456.6 billion in 2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Market: McDonald's; Subway; Chick fil A; Darden Restaurants Inc; Yum China Holdings Inc.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global restaurants and mobile food services market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global restaurants and mobile food services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global restaurants and mobile food services market.



Restaurants are using menu engineering and restaurant reporting strategies to improve customers' experience and improve profits. Separate menus for appetizers, entrees/main dishes, desserts, and beverages are giving servers an additional touchpoint to ask customers to add something to their order. Also, restaurant operators are analyzing customer preferences through data-driven approaches that enable restaurants to offer relevant choices to the customers at each point in the meal.



The restaurants and mobile food services market consists of sales of restaurants and mobile food services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide food services to patrons who order and are served while seated (i.e., waiter/waitress service) and pay after eating; provide food services to patrons who generally order or select items (e.g., at a counter, in a buffet line) and pay before eating; or prepare and/or serve a specialty snack (e.g., ice cream, frozen yogurt, cookies) and/or nonalcoholic beverages (e.g., coffee, juices, sodas) for consumption on or near the premises. This market includes revenues from sales by restaurants to a delivery service but not the revenues of the delivery service itself.



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Restaurants And Mobile Food Services market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



