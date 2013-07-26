"Restaurants: Global Industry Guide" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Global Restaurants industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global restaurants market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global restaurants market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key restaurants market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global restaurants industry had total revenues of $2,457.1 billion in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2007 and 2011.
Industry consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 64.7 million employees in 2011
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.2% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $3,482.5 billion by the end of 2016.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global restaurants market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the global restaurants market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global restaurants market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global restaurants market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Food Retail: Global Industry Guide
- Food Retail - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Biscuits: Global Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining: Global Industry Guide
- Gas Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Water Utilities: Global Industry Guide
- Car manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Homebuilding: Global Industry Guide
- Truck Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide
- Global Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure