Restaurants & Hotels Magazine Issues First Print Edition

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- On March 1st, 2013 Restaurants & Hotels Magazine will be producing its first print edition.



After a full year of success as an online publication, the Preview Edition of the printed magazine is being made available as of March 1st, 2013. Copies will be primarily distributed at the CRFA Show, Canada's largest foodservice show, in Toronto, Canada March 3rd, 4th and 5th. This show brings a large segment of the industry together for an extremely beneficial three days of exhibits, events and industry interaction. With new products and food services it is the best event of its kind.



Restaurants & Hotels Magazine will, of course, cover the event, but this year they are also an exhibitor. Attendees can go to booth number 1347 to pick up a free copy of the new magazine and sign up for a ‘show special’ free subscription.



Visitors will be able to meet some of the magazines’ Toronto team and talk to the editor Karen Carruthers, high-profile writer Mary Kim and even the publisher Michael Scott. According to Mr. Scott, they are “always looking for fresh content for the online magazine as well as upcoming print editions. If your company is doing something newsworthy, we can help spread the word, either through articles or our free online press release pages. We have something that will benefit any hospitality company or supplier working with us.”



The Restaurants & Hotels Magazine team has also committed to a number of ‘show specials’ for advertisers. They look forward to launching the print edition and to bringing a new source of information to the hospitality industry.



Copies of the magazine will also be distributed, if available, to hospitality companies at their request. If your company would like a copy of the Preview Edition, please contact Restaurants & Hotels Magazine via email to info@restaurants-hotels.ca.



About Restaurants & Hotels Magazine

Restaurants & Hotels Magazine launched online March 1, 2013 as a resource for everyone in the Canadian Hospitality Industry. They present national and local information, noteworthy tips, resources and reviews that are valuable to modern Hospitality Industry workers at all levels.



Restaurants and Hotels Magazine is the brainchild of entrepreneur Michael Scott, Publisher and general authority for the magazine. Articles are written by talented authors from coast to coast, who’ve put their own stamp on their areas of expertise.