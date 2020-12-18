Restaurants in America . . . Persecution or Protection

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- One of the main focuses of this show has been to educate and inform the populace of this nation and other nations of the fallout that the COVID19 Pandemic has wrought upon the Small Business Community at large. Small Business is made up of many market sectors and one of the largest of these is the Restaurant Industry which indeed has fastly become one of, if not the most embattled industry in America today. The Yo-Yo'ing up and down of Shut Down, Partial Re-Opening, Full Service Patio to now Shut Down again has been the primary cause of the reduction of the numbers of restaurants both large and small still OPEN for Business today. We will take a look at this in depth with my guests which will include an ICON in the Restaurant Management field for 26 years and owners of restaurants who are dealing with this day in and day out. Together, we will get to the bottom line truth of where the restaurant industry is presently and more importantly where it is heading.



You are invited to contact Mr. Helring at (877) 3NOWBUZ or email him at info@bizznessbuzz.com. Show Host Website: bizznessbuzz.com



About BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch

BizZness BuzZ is the LIVE IP Radio segment of the focus, while BizZne$$ Watch is the Outreach element where Mr. Helring will be seeking to interview Small Businesses at their locations to hear what they have to say. Professional MP4's will be produced to assist these businesses in "Elevating Their Brand and Expanding Their Reach". This will also include personal appearances/red carpets, speaking engagements and interview opportunities on other IP Radio Shows, TV and Cable. Mr. Helring has a "Renaissance" background in the Small Business Community and currently owns his own Small Business www.ocallure.com, which makes him one who knows his subject matter first hand. The show has been airing since it's premiere on August 5th The primary focus during the COVID19 Shut Down of Small Businesses in America are to identify those problematic and impacted market sector/industry specified arena's of the Small Business Community that are seeking Experts, Resources and the Opportunity to VOICE out their Truth, Facts and Reality that they are now facing and contending with every day that passes. Small Business is under siege and suffering from being marginalized by the current unrest and lack of advocacy representation by both political and media resources. Mr. Helring is committed to the mission of Small Business not just Surviving but eventually Thriving once again.



