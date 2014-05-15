Recently published research from MarketLine, "Restaurants in Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Restaurants in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Europe restaurants market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The Restaurants sector is valued according to total sales of all food and drink (soft and alcoholic) in or through restaurants and cafes, fast food retail, drinking places, and other. The restaurants & cafes sector includes full-service restaurants, commercial cafeterias and snack bars. Fast food retail consists of all limited service restaurants, takeaways, street & mobile and leisure vendors. Drinking places are defined as bars, taverns and nightclubs. Other includes home delivery/takeaway, catering, self service, street stalls and kiosks. Sales through vending machines are not included. All sales are valued at the prices paid by consumers, not the prices paid by restaurant operators to their suppliers. Market volumes are classed as the number of individuals employed in foodservice locations.<\li> - The European restaurants industry had total revenues of $462.4bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.8% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 16.3 million employees in 2013.<\li> - The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.3% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $569.5bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the restaurants market in Europe
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the restaurants market in Europe
Leading company profiles reveal details of key restaurants market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Europe restaurants market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Europe economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Europe restaurants market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Europe restaurants market in 2018?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McDonald's Corporation, Mitchells & Butlers plc, Doctor's Associates Inc. (Subway), Yum! Brands, Inc.
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