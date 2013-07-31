Restaurants Under Consideration: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)



Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) opened its shares at the price of $1.40 for the day. Its closing price was $40.03 after gaining +0.58% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.55 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.18 million shares. The beta of EAT stands at1.40.



Brinker International, Inc. (Brinker) owns, develops, operates and franchises the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands.



Why Should Investors Buy EAT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Arcos Dorados Holding Inc(NYSE:ARCO) percentage change plunged -0.42% to close at $11.80 with the total traded volume of 1.03 million shares, more than average volume of 829,537.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.53 - $16.00, while its day lowest price was $11.72 and it hit its day highest price at $12.00.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is an Argentina-based company engaged in the operation of McDonald’s franchisees.



Why Should Investors Buy ARCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) closed at the price of $49.02 after opening at $49.13. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.03million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.69 million shares.



Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Darden) is a company owned and full-service restaurant company. As of May 27, 2012, the Company operated through subsidiaries 1,994 restaurants in the United States and Canada.



Can Investors Bet on DRI after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/