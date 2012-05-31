ReStockIt.com Offers Squeaky Clean Savings of Bringing Shoppers More Opportunities to Save on Office Supplies & Cleaning Supplies

Davie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- ReStockIt.com, a major online retailer of discount office supplies, cleaning supplies and restaurant supplies, announced plans to offer 5% savings on all food and break room supplies including our most popular soaps and dispensers. This squeaky clean savings offer of 5% is taking place May 16th though May 20th. All customer have to do is enter the timely coupon code, SAVE MORE, at checkout.



This amazing offer has all of the most popular soaps and dispensers like the Gojo black 800 series, Purell NXT space saver and Gojo FMX- 12 on sale for 5% of the normal price. This sales event is site-wide and applies to all soaps, dispensers and break room supplies. “The best thing about this offer is that it is open to all shoppers so no one has to miss out on these amazing savings” says David Redlich, Co-Founder of ReStockIt.com. Some other featured products included in this sale are hand sanitizers, plastic cups, coffee filters, napkins, and disposable dinner ware just to name a few.



All website visitors have access to these great savings that allows savvy business owners to save 5% on top of the 65% that is already being offered at the ReStockIt.com .The sale began the week of Wednesday, May 16 with 3 separate promotions that were rolled out throughout the week. The additional savings offer is being done to provide shoppers with the necessary incentive to save on the already discounted office supplies.



ReStockIt.com is dedicated to rewarding their customers with the best prices possible for discounted office supplies. Business owners can rest assured that on any given day of shopping with ReStockIt.com, they are getting the best prices available on their office supply, cleaning supply or restaurant supply needs. This helps them save time as shoppers know there is no need to shop around once they have seen ReStockIt.com’s prices. This Squeaky Clean Savings Event is another opportunity for ReStockIt.com to reward their shoppers and show their appreciation for making ReStockIt.com their go-to source for discounted office supplies.



The ReStockIt.com Squeaky Clean Savings Event on office supplies, cleaning supplies and break room supplies will run between May 16th and May 20th.



About ReStockIt.com

ReStockIt.com, founded in 2004, has fast become a leading online store offering office supplies for small businesses. The company sells name brand business and home office supplies, electronics, restaurant and kitchen supplies, breakroom supplies, ink & toner, and janitorial and cleaning supplies serving the small business and consumer markets. ReStockIt.com offers free shipping on 100,000 products and sells more than 200,000 from over 3,100 leading manufacturers such as Energizer, Hewlett Packard, and Purell/Gojo. ReStockIt.com has been honored with many prestigious awards including South Florida Business Journal Business of the Year in 2008 and 2010, Finalists for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and the 3rd fastest growing Internet Retailer in the US by industry leading Internet Retailer Magazine.



