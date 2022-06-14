Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Restorative Material (Glass-ionomers, Bonding Agents, Biomaterial), Implant, Prosthetic, Equipment (Handpiece, Articulator, Furnace), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2027 from USD 16.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Restorative Dentistry Market"

318 – Tables

53 – Figures

342 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210042423



The growth of the global market is driven by a growing number of tooth repair procedures, rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing market for dental tourism in emerging countries, development of technologically advanced solutions, and lifestyle changes & unhealthy food habits. However, factors such as high costs of dental implants and limited reimbursements may restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



By Product, the prosthetic materials segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market



The prosthetic materials segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. The rise in the edentulous population worldwide and the lower cost of dentures (as compared to implants) are driving the growth of the market.



By Application, the implantology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market



The implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for dental implants in developed countries to support market growth.



By End User, the dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market



The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small & large dental clinics and hospitals, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210042423



Europe is the largest regional market for restorative dentistry with a share in 2021. The growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and the growing number of group dental practices are the key factors driving the growth of the market in Europe.



Prominent players in the restorative dentistry market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France) and Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein).



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=210042423