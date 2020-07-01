Restore Healthy Gums with the LANAP Protocol

Millburn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- The LANAP protocol is a minimally invasive treatment for gum disease which uses a dental laser to re-grow three major components including periodontal ligaments, new alveolar bone, and new cementum. The LANAP protocol is the first and remains the sole protocol for FDA approved True Regeneration, and it has been widely adopted by the dental community.



Research points to a connection between gum disease and inflammation that can precede heart attacks, strokes, and other vascular events. The risk is even greater with the addition of high cholesterol. In the fatty deposits of individuals with atherosclerosis, a condition in which the arteries build up with plaque, researchers have discovered oral bacteria. These deposits may break loose or narrow arteries if left untreated, subsequently clogging them and causing a heart attack or stroke.



LANAP is an option for patients suffering from moderate to severe gum disease. It is performed by a LANAP-trained doctor using local anesthesia. The procedure results in less pain and swelling following the operation, recovery time is quicker, and it stimulates the body to use its natural healing response, which means there is no need for a doctor to use growth factors the patient's body will not recognize.



About Holistic Dental Center New Jersey

Holistic Dental Center New Jersey concentrates on delivering balanced dental care that is healthy for both the body, the teeth, and gums. With more two decades of private practice, Dr. Vladimir Gashinsky aims to enhance the quality of life of his patients through holistic dental treatment that values and honors the body. The result is a healthy body and a sterling smile. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the holistic dentist New Jersey office, please call 973-718-5104.