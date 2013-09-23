Results SEO Recently Revamped Their Website

Reading, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Results SEO have unveiled their new website with its refreshing look and feel to enhance the complete customer experience. The homepage is now equipped with an audit request form; this is a great first step for any business to take, to know how to improve their website’s online presence.



The new website has been designed with state-of-the-art web technologies. The simple yet effective homepage menu helps potential customers to see what SEO services are on offer. The easy navigation system provides quick access to all the services pages which detail how business websites can benefit from SEO to achieve prominent rankings in all major search engines.



The newly added “free website audit” feature enables visitors to get to know which elements of their website and online profile require improving to gain greater web visibility within their target market. The audit software analyses the selected website against their top competitors and assesses their strengths and weaknesses. Using the results of the audit, Results SEO can begin to formulate a sustainable SEO strategy with the website owner to deliver better rankings and online recognition.



While the website has changed, the eye-catching design has carefully retained the unique style of Results SEO branding that existing customers will be familiar with. The site will continue to be updated to keep all users informed about essential industry news and methods, and how their brand and website can benefit from the professional services of Results SEO.



A spokesperson for Results SEO said “We hope the new website design will convey all the services we provide clearly and simply. With our new site layout and content, even those who aren’t so tech savvy or up to speed with the techniques of quality SEO, will be able to understand the services we offer and how our expertise can provide unprecedented levels of traffic for their websites.”



For more information, please contact Results SEO



Web: http://www.results-seo.co.uk/

E-mail: info@results-seo.co.uk



About Results SEO

Results SEO is a leading search engine optimisation company preferred by brands that seek to enhance their visibility on the internet. They have more than a decade of experience in website design, SEO copywriting and providing customised SEO services.



By Paul Bowman

http://www.results-seo.co.uk/