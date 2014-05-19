Resume Guru Doug Fogel Hits 3 Amazon Top Seller Lists with New Book "Your Resume, Your Voice"

Santa Rose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Resume Guru Doug Fogel announced yesterday that his new book “Your Resume, Your Voice – How to Write a Resume That Get You Hired” reached three different Amazon top ten best-selling book lists. The book reached #2 spot for Interviewing, #3 for Resumes and #4 for Job Hunting in Amazon Kindle store.



According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the economy continues to struggle to add more than 100,000 new jobs a month. Far less than what many economic forecasters have predicted. “Your Resume, Your Voice” was written in response to the continued difficult job market so many job seekers find themselves in. “The book will be great benefit to those in this tough market” said Fogel.



“Your Resume, Your Voice” is intended for jobseekers who want to write their own resumes. It will also help those who want to freshen up or bring current their resume. The book discloses little-known marketing strategies that add creditability to a resume and help boost the job search. “This is intended as a guide book with many real world resume examples” said Fogel.



Online media strategist John Deck published the book and is providing book promotion. “Besides making three top selling categories, the book was also #1 in Hot New Releases” added Deck.



“Your Resume, Your Voice – How to Write a Resume That Get You Hired” is available in Amazon Kindle store for immediate access. To help job seekers, the book is available at an introductory price of only $0.99.



More information about resume writer Doug Fogel, visit ResumeCoverLetterWriting.com. The site has information for job seekers and resumes samples.



Contact Information:

Doug Fogel

doug.fogel@resumecoverletterwriting.com>

http://resumecoverletterwriting.com