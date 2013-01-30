ResumesPlanet.com Now Offers a Resume Builder at No Cost

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- America’s leading professional Resume Writing service is now offering a no cost Resume Builder by ResumesPlanet.com for everyone.



“In today’s difficult financial climate, here at ResumesPlanet.com, Resumes Planet understands that some job seekers may not be able to afford the services we offer,” explains ResumesPlanet spokesperson. He adds, “That’s why ResumesPlanet decided to come up with a free Resume Builder tool which will allow anyone to use services without having to pay any fees”.



The people behind ResumesPlanet.com know that when applying for a job, the resume is the first thing that the prospective employers see. They understand the importance of leaving a good impression behind that would make HR Managers want to schedule the applicant for an interview.



“Our clients are our top priority, that’s why we are constantly coming up with new ways to assist them even if it means waiving our fees just to help them land their dream jobs”, says the company’s spokesperson who also reiterates their mission to help everyone fully achieve their career goals.



“At ResumesPlanet, we will help them accomplish that with the help of our free Resume Builder. The tool will teach them how to build an outstanding resume”.



The tool has over a hundred resume templates and fonts to choose from, along with resume samples, which users can use as a guide when making their own. “With three easy steps to follow, anyone can do it. All you need to do is click the create resume button, fill out all the necessary information about your employment record, education and then save your resume. If not, they can also download a professional template for free”.



Once they are done, users who are not 100% confident of their own work can then choose whether they want to avail of the company’s resume and CV editing services for a reasonable fee. ResumesPlanet.com also offers personally tailored resumes for all career levels. These include entry level, professionals, executives, military and federal as well as cover letter writing.



ResumesPlanet.com has a 99.9% satisfaction guaranteed rate. This impressive record is based upon a team of top quality professional writers, the assurance of an interview, highly competitive and affordable rates, discount rates and now the new free resume builder tool. The company also offers a 24hour delivery service.



