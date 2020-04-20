Resuscitation Devices Market Stand out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth 2030 - Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- In 2020, the global pandemic - COVID19 that has become a wreaking havoc across the globe, According to study,the significant growth of the market can be attributed to growing geriatric population,and currently the overwhelming demand for resuscitation devices for treatment of COVID-19 among others. Moreover,the increasing prevalence of various target diseases and rising demand for emergency care, and training & awareness programs regarding defibrillators are anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Resuscitation Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global Resuscitation Devices Market is estimated to account forover US$ 6.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~4.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Download PDF for Deep Analysis on COVID-19's Impact on "Resuscitation Devices Market" @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/284



Top Players of Resuscitation Devices Market are:



The prominent players in the global resuscitation devices market are Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardinal Health, ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Mindray Medical, Nihon Kohden, Teleflex, Resmed, Inc., 3M Company, GE Healthcare, and others.



Moreover, key players operating in the market provides a comprehensive set of resuscitation technologies & devices to facilitate patients and healthcare professionals better. These devices provide healthcare professionals withextensive support for resuscitation. Additionally, these devices are also available for neonatal use.These are some of the primary factors which have propelled the growth of the resuscitation devicesmarket in recent times. For instance, Medical Equipment & Gases Australia Pty Ltd, offers Oxy-Viva 3 Resuscitator Kits; this deviceenables suction, resuscitation, and oxygen therapy in one compact kit. Such offeringsare expected to attract new customers and eventually boost the market in the coming years.



Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone suddenly. Severalforms of resuscitation devices aim to initiate spontaneous breathing, by mechanically ventilating the lungs of an unconscious person whosebreathing is compromised. The machine performs its function to keep the lungsoxygenated artificially. Defibrillators,if used correctly, can alsobe used to restore bloodcirculation.



Click here for an extensive analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Resuscitation Devices Market @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/speak-to-analyst/284



Incorrect alignment of these devices may result in several complications, chances of injuries such as rib fractures and other harmful effects of certain products on neonates may restrain the growthof the market. Moreover, lack of trained professionals and high cost of devices, are expected to hamper the growth of themarket to a certain extent during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest share in theresuscitation devicesmarket in 2019. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure,rising geriatric population, and increasing incidents of cardiac &respiratory ailments are a few of the factors responsible for the large market share of this region.



The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:



-What is the estimated growth rate and market share and size of the Resuscitation Devices Market for the forecast period 2019 - 2030?

-What are the driving forces in the sodium sulfate market for the forecast period 2019- 2030?

-Who are the prominent market players and how have they gained a competitive edge over other competitors?

-What are the market trends influencing the progress of Resuscitation Devices Market industry worldwide?

-What are the major challenges and threats restricting the progress of the industry?

-What opportunities does the market hold for the prominent market players?



Go for Discount @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/284



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2018; Base Year – 2019; Forecasted Years – 2020 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



Buy Full Research Report Now @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/284



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement and advisory services. It is a 100% subsidiary of ExlTech. The firm has always been at the forefront of innovations to address worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We offer our clients a unique depth of market intelligence in an actionable format to move their business forward. Our analysis incorporates consumer study in more than 100 countries, providing a tactical approach to drive sustained business growth. We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that will help you to overcome complexities and stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence, we unfold contingencies for our clients in the evolving world of technology, mega-trends, and industry convergence. We inspire our clients to empower and shape their businesses and to build world-class products.



Contact Us



sales@marketindustryreports.com