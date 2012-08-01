Resveratrol Benefits Alert: Effective Anti-Aging Properties

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- New information about resveratrol benefits can be seen on a blog created by freelance writer and researcher Tom Jenkins.



Interested parties can learn about how the supplement helps with anti-aging, lowering blood sugar, heart disease prevention, memory improvement and more.



Many investigative studies and experiments continue to discover additional promising benefits from this compound which comes from red wine. Among these are potential anti-aging and cancer fighting properties. In regards to its ability to reduce symptoms of aging, resveratrol enables the survival defense enzyme present in human cells to function more efficiently, which gives the cells more time to replace or repair their damaged DNA.



Aging and its related health problems such as hypertension, high blood sugar, forgetfulness, cancer, clogged arteries, etc. can be controlled more easily with resveratrol supplements in the diet.



Medical discoveries have seen an increase in the quantity of supplements available to help with age related health issues, such as heart diseases diabetes and Alzheimer's. However, many of these medications are costly and often not covered under medical insurance. These man-made medicines are not always the best choice. Resveratrol benefits are valualbe to those who want to control problems that come with aging. Best of all, it is a natural substance that for most people who use it have only minor or no side effects.



Tom Jenkins made the following statement in regards to his new post about resveratrol on his website, “I really wanted to present the most thorough info about this subject so I spent many hours doing research to be able to make these facts available for baby boomers and others who are searching for more facts about resveratrol and its benefits for age related health problems and the possible resveratrol side effects



A lifestyle of regular exercise, healthy eating habits, fresh air, lots of water and resveratrol supplements help to slow the aging process. Tom adds another thing to keep in mind, “People should be aware that even with the many benefits of resveratrol, that some folks will experience side effects. Usually, the small number of people who have a negative experience with the supplement will only get a mild case of upset stomach or mild feelings of nausea, which will pass quickly.”



Interested parties can contact Tom at his website: http://lipotropicinjections.webs.com/resveratrolsideeffects.htm by using the contact page if more info on resveratrol benefits is desired.



Contact: Tom Jenkins

Phone: 1-888-886-5013 Ext. 2

Website: http://lipotropicinjections.webs.com/resveratrolsideeffects.htm